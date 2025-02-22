Share

Singapore stands as a remarkable testament to visionary leadership, transforming from a small city-state into a thriving global metropolis.

Under the guidance of leaders like former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, the nation has achieved economic prosperity, high living standards, and a reputation for efficiency, safety, and incorruptibility.

While Singapore’s growth trajectory may not have mirrored that of Western economies, it has undeniably reached developed status.

However, despite its material success, the nation has not kept pace with modern democratic principles, an independent judiciary, and a free press.

The media remains tightly controlled, with government-led legal actions against journalists and critics rarely failing.

Although Singapore’s judicial system is known for its efficiency and toughness, its independence from the executive remains questionable.

Politically, Singapore prides itself on being largely incorruptible, though instances of ministerial misconduct have surfaced.

Nonetheless, it remains one of the safest countries in the world, a place where law and order are firmly upheld.

Given its geopolitical context—surrounded by nations that have, at times, been perceived as potentially hostile—the country’s strict governance can be understood to some extent.

Yet, what remains deeply troubling is Singapore’s unwavering stance on the mandatory death penalty for crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and drug trafficking.

While many countries have moved away from capital punishment in favor of life sentences, Singapore continues to impose the death penalty with rigid consistency.

Malaysia, its closest neighbor, has reformed its laws to give judges discretion in sentencing, but Singapore remains unyielding.

Over the years, Singapore has taken great pride in executing drug traffickers, with many—including a significant number of Malaysians—awaiting execution.

However, it is clear that the death penalty has not deterred drug trafficking. Those caught are often not the masterminds but desperate individuals seeking a way out of poverty.

Singapore’s leaders have been bold in shaping the nation’s economic and social policies—surely, they can apply the same forward-thinking approach to criminal justice.

At the very least, the government should consider replacing the death penalty with life imprisonment or granting judges the discretion to impose alternative sentences.

The purpose of justice should not be merely to mete out harsh punishment but to allow for rehabilitation and redemption.

Capital punishment, rooted in the socio-political realities of a different era, no longer serves a place in modern Singapore. Instead, it lingers as an outdated and inhumane relic, tarnishing an otherwise progressive and vibrant nation.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

