This book is dedicated to the memory of Moses, my late friend, brother and teacher of the Quran. But that was not his real name. He used the handle ‘moses’. He used to say that I was like Aaron to him, as in Aaron the brother of Moses. Hence my nom de plume Aaron Moses. In the 30 years that I knew him we spent long hours discussing the Quran, the fake religion of the mullahs and dissecting their falsehoods. His knowledge of the Quran was encyclopaedic. Over the years we debated the mullahs together, organised numerous discussions and published our thoughts. My friend Moses died peacefully and lies buried in a spot where the winter snows run deep.

