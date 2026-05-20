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A FB page just alerted me to the plight of my brother-in-law AR Badul. As I have known him, I am not shocked. I respect his humility and see this as a great example for others to follow. His father had the same personality, and the trait of humility is something Badul inherited.

The FB page narrative explains AR Badul’s situation today:

Veteran Malaysian actor, comedian, and director A.R. Badul has drawn attention after speaking honestly about his current life and his decision to live in a PPR housing unit.

According to an entertainment report, the 76-year-old artiste said he is not embarrassed by his situation, explaining that the home is what he can afford. His statement resonated with many people online because it reflected humility, acceptance, and the reality that fame does not always mean lifelong luxury.

PPR, or Program Perumahan Rakyat, is a Malaysian public housing programme created to provide more affordable homes for low-income families and individuals. For many residents, PPR housing is not a sign of failure, but a practical place to live with dignity while managing life within their means.

A.R. Badul, whose real name is Armaya Aman Ramlie, became known in the Malaysian entertainment scene through his work as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker. He also comes from a well-known artistic family as the son of the late A.R. Tompel, but he previously shared that his journey in the industry was not handed to him easily.

His story reminds the public that people should not be judged by the size of their house or the image others expect them to maintain. For many ordinary families, affordable housing represents shelter, survival, and a place to continue life with dignity.

Life is not about pretending to have more than we can afford. Real strength is being able to live honestly, accept our season, and stay grateful without shame. A simple home with peace is still a blessing, and dignity does not depend on where a person lives.

I fondly remember the days spent with him in Keramat.