Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar
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It is both poignant and profoundly honourable. In an age when so many chase relevance by diluting their own cultural essence, AR Badul son of AR Tompel stood as steadfast guardians of Malay drama and film, preserving its soul without compromise or borrowed pretensions.

I still remember AR Tompel vividly, his iconic wide smile and those memorable teeth that became his unmistakable trademark. He was funny to the marrow, a natural comedian who needed no canned laughter or cheering squads to validate his wit. Together with Tiga Sekawan, he was simply hilarious. Their genius lay in their authenticity: they took the everyday rhythms of local life, the quirks of their own communities and lived realities, and transformed them into pure, heartfelt comedy that resonated deeply because it was undeniably theirs.

True artists like them do not imitate, they illuminate. They remind us what it means to entertain with dignity, rootedness, and joy untainted by artifice. That legacy is rare, and it deserves to be cherished. Set up a fund for the man and I will gladly contribute to it. He deserves it, his dignity preserved, it should not be seen as a hand out but a thank you from those who value dignity, arts, entertianment and the preservation of culture in a world of immitators.

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