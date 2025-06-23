Share

According to a Chinese government list of accredited institutions of higher education in Malaysia, a number of private universities have been restricted for Chinese citizens planning to study abroad.

In 2023, there were 44.000 Chinese students attending a higher education institution.

These include MAHSA University, UCSI University, SEGI College Kuala Lumpur, and Taylor’s College. According to the China Education Service website, this list is updated to June 28, 2024.

The above news falls short of Malaysia’s Education Blueprint with an objective to improve the quality and reputation of private institutions to make Malaysia an international hub of educational excellence.

There are currently more than 500 private institutions of higher education in Malaysia today. A large number of these institutions want to exit due to financial strains exasperated by the Covid era restrictions between 2021-2022.

This situation has left the private higher education industry in Malaysia weakened, without any real assistance or direct plan to rectify the situation. The government just left the ‘insolvency’ situation in the industry sort itself out naturally through corporate creative destruction (let the largest google up the weakest).

The private higher education sector is severely wounded, which has let itself open to corporate predators. Enter China. Chinese companies have taken advantage of the weak industry and low Ringgit. The private higher education sector is a buyers-market and those buyers are the Chinese.

These bargains are great for Chinese investors, which have the infrastructure to fill them with Chinese students, who pay their fees in China and are provided with a ‘door-to-door’ service, benefitting China. Among others, MILA University and INTI International University & College are now in Chinese hands, according to industry sources.

Does the Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry know?

For an example, the Sichuan based Hope Education Group, through its Hong Kong is planning to buy a university and five colleges in Malaysia with a USD 140 million investment.

It won’t be long until a major portion of Malaysia’s private higher education sector in under foreign control, where revenue models wont benefit Malaysia very much at all. Chinese authority restriction may be providing hints about where future purchases may come from.

