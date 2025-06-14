Share

After Yusoff Rawther’s acquittal on charges of dealing in cannabis and possession of fake firearms which could have led to the death penalty, there are questions. Yes, Yusoff was framed for a capital crime. This first question is who planted the cannabis in the car. The person/people who did this must have access to take quantity of cannabis.

It was the Special Branch who made the raid on Yusoff’s car. So, was this some unknown person who planted the drugs and then tipped off the police or was it the police themselves?

The IGP Razarudin Husain’s explanation that a full investigation into the allegations of drug trafficking and possession of fake firearms took place at the same time of the sexual assault report was made against Anwar Ibrahim by Yusoff Rather just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny after the court verdict.

The police themselves have a lot to answer for and Razarudin is trying to avoid any scrutiny of the police. He seemed not very interested in getting to the truth of a crime of conspiracy and cover-up against Yusoff Rawther.

The Attorney General Chambers has warned the public against any speculative and defamatory statements in regards to the decision to acquit Yusoff Rawther. Defamatory to whom? The Attorney Generals Chambers must come under scrutiny for making the decision to prosecute Yussof in the first place. If there was not even enough evidence deemed by the court for Yusoff’s legal team to make any defence, someone within the AGC was negligent in their job. Could it had been negligence, or was it on purpose? The people responsible within the AGC must be identified and made subject to an inquiry. Saying this is not defamatory. What is the AGC trying to hide? Now they are trying to hide behind the laws of the country.

What was the motivation for the crimes against Yusoff Rawther? Who are the conspirators? Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s attempts at stopping Yusoff Rawther’s civil case against him from going to court are excessive. Using immunity and the constitution are very innovative reasons to say the least. They didn’t work with the civil court at all. There appears on the above events, a very strong motivation in this case, and Razarudin wont investigate.

This case shows the depth of corruption of the government and even law enforcement. The attorney general Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar must resign for his role in perverting the course of justice, and if the IGP of the PDRM Razarudin Husain doesn’t have answers, he must resign too.

