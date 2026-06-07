Sophie under the cover of royalty

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The Chartered Management Institute (CMI), a UK registered charity with a Royal Charter and HRH Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh as its Royal Patron, faces serious questions about whether it is involved in tax evasion running into millions of pounds over many years.

Sophie’s charity enjoys significant tax exemptions and reliefs under UK law. These include relief from corporation tax and tax on income and gains used for charitable purposes, mandatory 80% business rates relief, Stamp Duty exemptions and Gift Aid reclaims.

These benefits are intended to support the charitable purpose of Sophie’s charity from genuine public benefit work. Instead, income of Sophie’s charity, especially from its international operations, appears to be from predominantly commercial activities. Part of these commercial activities are through trading relationships with universities and private training providers in the UK and an increasing part is from large-scale commercial trading through a network of overseas franchises.

Commercial Reality vs. Charitable Status

The primary revenue of Sophie’s charity comes from selling memberships, certificates and diplomas, often through an extensive network of around 140 commercial franchises in about 39 countries outside the UK.

This trading activity is only tax-exempt if it aligns with the charity’s “primary purpose” or falls under the limited “small trading” exemption (below £80,000 for an organization of Sophie’s charity’s size). For substantial non-primary trading, charities typically require separate for-profit subsidiaries.

Sophie’s charity operates two such companies, but most revenue does not appear to flow through them. Instead, the organization directly benefits from commercial international franchise operations and sales that observers argue constitute commercial trading rather than charitable work.

In particular, the overseas income raises questions about tax-exempt status, compliance with overseas tax laws and compliance with the CMI Royal Charter..

Public disclosures show inconsistencies. While Sophie’s charity reports revenues such as £5.34 million from membership and £26.54 million from qualifications in its 2025 Annual Report, estimates based on declared member/learner numbers (over 230,000 total “membership community”) and typical commercial fees suggest significantly higher figures, potentially up to £19 million and £40.5 million respectively in these categories.

This creates a potential revenue gap of tens of millions of pounds over recent years, estimated at around £79 million across the last four years, with £27 million in the latest year alone. The gap has reportedly widened and there is limited transparency on breakdowns between UK and overseas revenue, franchise fees, agent commissions or the exact nature of “CMI Approved” centres.

Royal Patronage and Accountability

Princess Sophie assumed patronage of CMI from her father-in-law Prince Philip in 2019. Her involvement lends the organization considerable prestige and credibility, which has reportedly helped expand its international franchise network. Sophie’s charity promotes its offerings globally, competing with private providers while enjoying royal patronage and charitable tax advantages.

Further concerns include allegations that many certificates and “accreditations” sold by Sophie’s charity through third-party partners lack proper regulatory backing from bodies such as Ofqual or local authorities in key markets, primarily the Middle East and Southeast Asia. This has raised issues of potential qualifications fraud. The CMI Royal Charter prohibits Sophie’s charity from selling certificates without proper accreditation.

According to reports, Princess Sophie was informed in March 2026 with supporting documentation about these operational and regulatory issues, including ongoing investigations, civil and criminal cases and complaints from stakeholders. However, consistent with the reported royal approach of “never explain, never apologize,” no public acknowledgment or statement has been provided by her office.

Calls for Investigation

These discrepancies and structures have prompted calls for the UK tax authorities, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), to examine Sophie’s charity’s activities more closely. Of particular concern is the classification of income, use of charitable status for commercial trading and whether the organization is fulfilling its public benefit obligations.

The growth in CMI activities from around £12.5 million in revenue with around 70,000 members at the time of its Royal Charter in the early 2000s to over £30 million with 260,000 members today, alongside questions about average revenue per member and the proportion derived from learners/students via commercial partners, underscores the need for greater transparency.

As a high-profile royal charity with royal patronage, Sophie’s charity operations carry added public interest concerns and high expectations of integrity. The combination of tax advantages, international commercial expansion, anomalies in revenue reporting and limited disclosure raises legitimate questions about whether the public and tax system are being fairly served.

Full transparency from Sophie’s charity and clarity from Sophie herself as its royal patron would help address these concerns. Until then, the issues of potential tax avoidance through misuse of the charitable status and the broader governance of such royal-linked organizations remain open.

Many are eagerly awaiting the CMI financial data in their upcoming annual report due at the end of this month.

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