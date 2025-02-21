Share

The Madani government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has been a disappointment to Malaysians hoping for genuine reform.

One of the most glaring issues is the continued enforcement of the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act of 2012 (Sosma), which replaced the notorious Internal Security Act (ISA).

Despite promises to review and reform Sosma, meaningful change remains elusive.

Recently, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution informed Parliament of plans to establish a special committee to review Sosma’s most offensive provisions.

Currently, only children under 18 and the seriously ill are eligible for bail. For all other detainees, no bail is granted until formal charges are brought—a process that can take years.

Imagine detainees languishing in prison for years, only to be found innocent when finally brought to court.

How does the government intend to explain such prolonged and unnecessary detentions?

Will compensation be offered to those unjustly imprisoned?

While Saifuddin has indicated that the government is considering granting courts the discretion to offer bail for some of the more than 70 offenses under Sosma, no specifics have been shared.

The public must wait for Parliament to pass any amendments before it becomes clear which offenses will qualify for bail.

Saifuddin has justified Sosma’s continued use by invoking the need to balance individual rights with national security.

However, this language contrasts starkly with the stance taken by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition when it was in the opposition.

PH once called for Sosma’s repeal or significant amendments to make all offenses bailable.

Notably, the Democratic Action Party (DAP)—then a vocal human rights champion—was one of Sosma’s fiercest critics.

Now, however, DAP leaders remain conspicuously silent, enjoying the comforts of power, positions, and perks. Their muted response raises questions: Do they now support Sosma’s cosmetic reforms, or have they simply lost the courage to challenge the government?

Saifuddin, who is not even an elected MP, should abandon the notion that Sosma is essential for national security. Too often, the nebulous concept of “national security” is wielded to maintain power and appease right-wing forces.

As I have noted in previous writings, Sosma has primarily been used against marginalized and working-class communities, turning it into a tool of class warfare. In a society with stark inequalities between the rich and the poor, such legislation exacerbates social injustice.

Reviewing Sosma won’t solve the problem—this draconian law is inherently flawed and beyond improvement.

If the government is serious about upholding justice, Sosma must be scrapped entirely.

Legislation designed to simplify law enforcement’s job at the expense of human rights is no law at all.

Saifuddin should stop misleading Malaysians on behalf of his boss, Anwar, who seems to habitually avoid addressing controversial issues.

Perhaps he is preoccupied with brokering peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

