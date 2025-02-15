Share

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently called for a review of certain controversial aspects of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) while simultaneously defending its necessity in combating terrorism.

Anwar argued that Malaysia is justified in using such legislation, citing the experiences of other countries.

However, this defense highlights the gap between the promises made before coming to power and the government’s current stance.

There seems to be no imminent or clear threat of terrorism to justify Sosma’s harsh provisions.

Instead, Anwar’s remarks appear more like an attempt to appease the police, who prefer Sosma due to the ease it provides in apprehending suspects.

Reconciling efforts to improve Sosma while maintaining its effectiveness seems contradictory.

The call for review feels more like a public relations exercise rather than genuine reform.

Although Sosma replaced the much-maligned Internal Security Act (ISA) during Najib Razak’s tenure, the practice of indefinite detention without trial—its most dangerous feature—remains intact.

Although Sosma was ostensibly created to combat terrorism, it has been widely used to detain ordinary criminals, including suspected gang members and drug offenders.

This raises serious concerns about misuse and abuse of the law by authorities. Police reports and mere suspicions often serve as the basis for arrests.

It is only after detention that the police seek evidence for prosecution—a process that can take a long time and may yield little to no evidence.

This blurred line between Sosma and ISA highlights the legislation’s enduring flaws.

Under the ISA, detainees were primarily political opponents of the government.

Under Sosma, the arrests cover common criminals and suspected terrorists, giving the law a broader and potentially more dangerous scope.

The exact number of Sosma detainees is difficult to ascertain, but it is presumed that several hundred remain imprisoned without trial.

Many are just waiting for their cases to be heard.

The current government, which campaigned on a platform of abolishing Sosma, has now reversed its stance. Anwar, once a champion of reform, now defends Sosma’s existence.

Reports of Sosma detainees engaging in hunger strikes and protests to have their cases reviewed have surfaced.

Most of these detainees are from the working class—a group that remains vulnerable to state power and systemic class bias in police actions.

Even if minor reforms are introduced, they are unlikely to address indefinite detention without trial. Sosma, like the ISA, allows for prolonged incarceration before court proceedings even begin.

The government must clarify its definition of terrorism and its criteria for detention under Sosma. It is disingenuous for the current political coalition, which rose to power on promises of reform, to now justify and defend this law.

As it stands, the so-called Madani government appears no better—perhaps even worse—than its predecessors.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

