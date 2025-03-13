Share

Southeast Asian nations, with the exception of the Philippines, are engaged in a high-stakes game of strategic hedging—and for good reason. In today’s multipolar world, small states don’t have the luxury of choosing sides in a black-and-white manner. Instead, they are caught in what can best be described as the “impossible trinity” of geopolitics—attempting to simultaneously maximize security, prosperity, and autonomy. The challenge? No single policy or alignment can achieve all three at once.

Leaning too heavily on Washington for security risks strategic dependence. Betting everything on Beijing’s economic engine creates vulnerability to economic coercion. Attempting to go it alone increases isolation in a world where power is concentrated in the hands of a few dominant players. As a result, most ASEAN states are not choosing between the U.S. and China; they are carefully managing relationships with both, extracting economic and security benefits while preserving strategic flexibility.

Take Indonesia, for example. It is deeply embedded in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), leveraging Beijing’s investments in infrastructure and trade while simultaneously strengthening security ties with the U.S. and other Western partners. Vietnam, despite its historical tensions with China, has built a strong economic relationship with Beijing while securing military support from Washington. Malaysia, ever pragmatic, ensures that Chinese investments do not come at the expense of its strategic autonomy. This balancing act is not a sign of indecision—it is a strategy for survival.

Economic Sovereignty and the Art of Kancil Diplomacy

At the heart of this hedging strategy is economic sovereignty (kedaulatan ekonomi). Small states must retain control over their economic decision-making to avoid being pulled into the orbit of any one superpower. The moment a country becomes too dependent—whether for security or trade—it risks losing the ability to set its own policies. This is why ASEAN’s strategy of diversification isn’t just about balancing geopolitics; it’s about preserving the ability to say “no” when necessary.

But maintaining sovereignty in a world of great power rivalry requires more than just economic diversification—it demands strategic cunning. This is where “Kancil Diplomacy” comes in. Just as the kancil, or mouse-deer, survives the jungle not through brute force but through wit and agility, small states in Southeast Asia are maneuvering with calculated moves. They are maximizing their leverage by engaging in selective partnerships—building defense ties with the U.S. and Japan, securing trade deals with China and the EU, and keeping regional mechanisms like ASEAN at the center of their strategy. By avoiding overcommitment to any single power, these nations enhance their bargaining power, ensuring they remain players rather than pawns in global politics.

Plugging into Global Value Chains Without Getting Trapped

A crucial part of this hedging strategy is integrating into Global Value Chains (GVCs) in a way that avoids economic overdependence. The “China Plus One” strategy—where companies diversify production away from China—has created a window of opportunity for Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, allowing them to position themselves as alternative manufacturing hubs.

These nations are not merely absorbing low-end manufacturing—they are actively climbing the value chain. Vietnam has become a key player in semiconductor assembly and electronics production. Malaysia is leveraging its strengths in high-tech manufacturing, including aerospace and medical devices. Indonesia, with its abundant resources, is integrating into the global supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

This isn’t just about trade; it’s about strategic resilience. By embedding themselves in multiple GVCs across different sectors—whether semiconductors, green technology, or logistics—Southeast Asian nations are ensuring that no single power holds the key to their economic fate. The goal is clear: maximize the benefits of globalization while minimizing the risks of entrapment.

The Geopolitical Uncertainty Factor: Trump 2.0 and ASEAN’s Risk Calculus

Compounding this strategic hedging approach is the unpredictability of U.S. foreign policy. Now that Donald Trump has returned to the White House (Trump 2.0), ASEAN states could face renewed uncertainty about Washington’s commitment to the region. A full alliance with the U.S. carries the risk of abandonment if American priorities shift, while exclusive dependence on China increases economic coercion risks, particularly in trade, supply chains, and strategic infrastructure.

This uncertainty reinforces why hedging remains the rational strategy. Unlike the Philippines, which has opted for full alignment with the U.S. under Marcos Jr., most ASEAN nations understand that in a world where power is shifting, flexibility and adaptability are greater assets than loyalty to any single power.

Conclusion: Hedging as a Rational Approach for Small States

Southeast Asia’s strategic hedging isn’t about playing both sides—it’s about survival in a world where the game is rigged in favor of the big players. If you’re a small state today, you don’t get the luxury of choosing clean, binary alignments like it’s the Cold War all over again. The geopolitical landscape is more like a high-stakes poker game, where the U.S. and China control most of the chips, and everyone else has to play their hands carefully. That’s why ASEAN nations aren’t blindly picking a side; they’re hedging, maneuvering, and adapting—because that’s what smart small states do when the global order is shifting under their feet.

This isn’t just about hedging for the sake of it. It’s about ensuring they don’t become collateral damage in a great-power showdown. These nations are keeping their security options open—engaging with the U.S. and other defense partners—but stopping short of full alignment that could compromise their autonomy. They are maximizing economic benefits—welcoming Chinese investments and plugging into global supply chains—while making sure they don’t get trapped in a cycle of overdependence. And most critically, they are preserving the one thing that truly defines sovereignty: the ability to make independent decisions without being forced into someone else’s grand strategy.

Sure, this approach comes with risks—miscalculations, shifting power dynamics, and external pressures will always be in play. But in an era where no single power can guarantee security, prosperity, and autonomy all at once, hedging isn’t just the best strategy for small states—it’s the only rational one.

——————————————————————

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an international relations analyst. He completed his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

Subscribe Below: