This was published in the height of the scandal on September 13. The questions have never been answered.

While the Inspector-General of the Police Razarudin Husain is giving regular updates on the Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) on the horrific sexual abuse that children have endured in premises controlled by GISBH, members of the government, including the prime minister have remained largely silent.

This is in contrast to the reaction prime minister Anwar Ibrahim after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and the subsequent invasion of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) into Gaza. There has been so much virtue signalling by the government supporting Palestine, including the “Palestinian appreciation week” in schools, where students carried around toy gun in classrooms and school yards. Aircraft were despatched to bring Palestinian to Malaysia for Medical treatment.

What has the government said and done for the poor victims of horrific sexual abuse and torture of Malay-Muslim students at home in Malaysia?

Where isn’t there any compassion and empathy from the Madani government?

It took until after Friday prayers for Anwar to make an ‘off the cuff’ remark. The raids happened more than two days ago. The government knew of these sexual abuses long before that. Anwar said “The Islamic religious department has investigative powers. Let them see whether these (accusations) are true because this is a huge matter of abuse of power and religion, and of children.

The IGP Razarudin Husian has said that there are a number of additional donors and people involved, who the police are now investigating. There is talk that JAKIM was aware of the abuse long ago, and did nothing about it. Furthermore, how can JAKIM and the civil service make any objective investigations, if members of these organizations, may be themselves members of sympathetic groups towards GISBH?

Why wasn’t JAKIM involved in the police raids? Did JAKIM have knowledge of the raids, or were they purposely kept in the dark?

People in high places knew what was going on

On August 25, after the Perlis Mufti alerted the public to what’s going on at GISBH, a former high ranking PDRM officer Mohd Kamarudin MD Din (Director of security and public order) made a visit to GISBH in Rawang. This was called a private visit. When asked about the various allegation against GISBH, Kamarudin said he knows GISBH very well, and there are no violations of law.

The picture recording his visit has been removed from the Global Ikhwan website. It was there a day ago.

Here is the picture that they didn’t want people to see.

The question here is why would Baharuddin Ahmad, director of the Special Branch be at a meeting between Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, chairman of GISBH and prime minister Anwar Ibrahim on 4th August 2023?

Something is not right here. There are a number of abnormalities which need further explanation. How many people inside the government, including the prime minister were aware of what was going on in GISBH?

Why the government has been concerned about the 3Rs, Allah socks, an imposing ‘halal’ imperialism upon all, Malaysian children have been raped, sexually abused, sodomised, and used as slave labour.

Is this another case of the elite protecting their own?

