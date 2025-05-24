Share

I have run many political campaigns before. Never in any of them have so many ordinary citizens vociferously supported and built a narrative for a campaign that culminated in such a significant defeat.

Therefore, I am deeply indebted to the ordinary Malaysians who supported my campaign. Thank you so much, only Allah can repay everyone's kindness. I do not wish to continue the polemics about the election results.

Since the campaign began, I have taken a transparent and outspoken approach in voicing my concerns on a range of issues: from the change to the one-member-one-vote voting system, to the integrity of the digital voting system, to the laxity in resolving these issues.

I understand the feelings of disappointment and despair among ordinary PKR members and supporters. We need time to recover from the feeling that all the years of effort and dedication to PKR's ideals have been in vain. I am also an ordinary human being, no exception to the same feeling, even if only for a moment.

Almost half of my adult life, to be exact, almost 27 years, I have devoted to this struggle: from mobilizing the International Campaign to Free Anwar, joining the early leadership of the Justice Youth, to writing a book to explain Anwar Ibrahim's court case to the public. I left a good corporate career at a young age, at Anwar’s request, to become his Chief of Staff in the Selangor State Economic Adviser’s Office.

To date, I have fought 16 court cases: 7 criminal and 9 civil suits, for exposing various public financial scandals. I have probably spent more time in court than the average lawyer. I was once sentenced to three years in prison (suspended and replaced with a good behaviour bond) under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for my role in exposing the 1MDB scandal.

To be honest, I'm not disappointed at all. In fact, I feel a bit relieved that now I can go back to being an ordinary person, saved from the power plays and high-class politics. I got involved in the reform movement (even before PKR was launched) because of an idealism. I wanted to see a democratic change of government happen for the first time because I believe healthy competition between political parties is good for the people.

I believe the people deserve the best team to govern the country. Competition elevates merit and forces politicians to be more accountable. It is an antidote to the culture of corruption that is rampant among politicians because they can be thrown out of power.

I want to see a Malaysia that is diverse and progressive because we are a small country. A diverse society opens our minds to compete in a healthy way. It allows us to learn from each other so that we can cultivate the best work culture. It builds goodwill, trust and respect. Competition prepares us to compete globally. All of this can bring prosperity and a much better life for many Malaysians.

I joined PKR because of this idealism and its benefits to the people. I did not join PKR for a ministerial position or position, let alone to build wealth. I understand that Anwar Ibrahim's fate is closely linked to PKR, but I believe that PKR's legitimacy in the eyes of the people goes beyond Anwar or any individual. Leaders come and go, but idealism remains.

I remained in PKR for 27 years, longer than many of the party's pioneers and more senior figures, because I believe PKR is just starting out. Although we have contributed to enlightening and maturing Malaysian society, we are still far from achieving the goals promised by that idealism.

I have never believed that holding government positions is the only way to achieve that goal. Society must change faster than the government to realise a diverse and progressive Malaysia - our ambitions that are still in the making. I am very proud of the ordinary PKR members and supporters who remained steadfast in defending this idealism throughout the campaign, even though everything was arranged against me. The ideals of reform still have hope. Thank you for the hundreds of messages of support I have received.

Thank you also to those who prayed for me and offered their prayers. I was very touched when several young party members shed tears as I left the hall, pleading with me not to leave PKR despite being treated in this way.

I have no intention of giving up and running away from our idealistic aspirations all this time, namely that Malaysia deserves something better - those aspirations are what got me into activism and politics in the first place.

Every problem has multiple solutions. Every obstacle has multiple shortcuts. With more time available, God willing, I will be able to spend more time with ordinary people from now on.

In the near future, I will at least try to reply to as many messages of support as I receive. To those who are disappointed, we must be content with the decree and wisdom behind it. Allah knows best what is best for us. Once again, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.

