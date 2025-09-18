Share

The Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) strongly rebuts the opinion piece by Ibrahim M Ahmad that appeared in FMT titled “Parliamentary seats must reflect population, not political bargaining”. The arguments presented are not only misleading but dangerously dismissive of the constitutional safeguards that brought Sabah and Sarawak into Malaysia in 1963.

1. Sabah and Sarawak are founding partners, not stepchildren.

To claim that Sabah and Sarawak’s right to one-third of parliamentary seats was merely a “temporary safeguard” is an outright distortion of history. The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report made it clear: Sabah and Sarawak entered Malaysia as equal partners, not as junior states under Malaya’s thumb. Erasing this truth is to erase the very foundation of the federation.

2. “One person, one vote” cannot erase federal safeguards.

The writer hides behind the arithmetic of population while ignoring the nature of federations. In the United States, Australia and Canada, less-populated states are given stronger representation to protect against domination by larger ones. Malaysia is no different: Sabah and Sarawak’s weighted share of parliamentary seats was a built-in safeguard, not a political favour. It is not leverage — it is a legal and constitutional right.

3. Geography matters — Sabah and Sarawak are bigger than the whole peninsula.

It is absurd to compare Bangi with Igan purely by population. Sabah and Sarawak together are geographically larger than all of West Malaysia, with constituencies spanning mountains, rivers and interior settlements. Representing 28,000 voters spread across hundreds of kilometres is far harder than serving 300,000 voters in one compact urban seat. Representation is not just about headcount — it is also about geography, accessibility and fairness.

4. Malapportionment is a Peninsular problem.

The worst cases of malapportionment exist in Peninsular Malaysia, where rural constituencies are deliberately kept small while urban constituencies like Bangi and Damansara are grotesquely overcrowded. To blame Sabah and Sarawak while ignoring deliberate political engineering in the peninsula is hypocritical at best, dishonest at worst.

5. Sabah and Sarawak paid the heavier price.

The claim that all states contributed equally to Malaysia’s prosperity is a myth. For decades, Sabah and Sarawak’s oil, gas, timber and land filled the federal coffers while both states remained among the poorest in the nation. To now suggest that their constitutional safeguards should be abandoned “for fairness” is not only wrong — it is an insult.

The Hard Truth

Sabah and Sarawak’s demand for one-third representation in Parliament is not bargaining, not political posturing — it is about restoring rights guaranteed at Malaysia’s founding. Anyone who argues otherwise is either ignorant of history or deliberately twisting it to preserve Malaya’s dominance.

Malaysia will only endure as one nation when Sabah and Sarawak are treated as true partners — not when their rights are belittled or negotiated away under the guise of “population fairness.”

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

