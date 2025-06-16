Share

A car linked to Pamela Ling’s abduction found near the Thai border several weeks ago just doesn’t add up.

Pamela Ling was abducted on April 9 on her way to have a meeting at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from a GRAB vehicle. Pamela’s GRAB car was blocked by five other vehicles near the MACC building. There have been no traces of her since, until the existence of a car linked to the abduction was made public by her lawyer in the last day.

Very scant information is coming out of the police or the MACC. Very few questions about the nature of Pamela Ling’s business at the MACC are being disclosed. CCTV recordings around the area she was abducted have not provided any information, except that eight individuals were involved, with two earing police vests.

There is an accusation that the police don’t seem to care about the abduction. The idea that Pamela Ling may have staged her own abduction was floated around by authorities. However, no motive has been suggested.

If Pamela Ling had staged her own disappearance, why would an expensive SUV be left abandoned at the Thai border, giving distinct clues that she had absconded to Thailand. If one was going to abscond to Thailand, someone would either take her across or the car would be taken across, where it would leave no evidence at the border crossing. The car could have been dumped on the Thai side, parked in a garage or broken down into parts like other Malaysian cars are.

New portal reports indicate that no reports were made to Interpol. In addition, the relationship between Thai and Malaysian police are so close around the border areas, red tape could have been cut and an immediate lookout commenced through Malaysia-Thai police cooperation. Many at time Malaysian gangsters are picked up and taken back to Malaysia this way. The Malaysian police (Special Branch) do have a liaison officer in Hat Yai and Sadao.

The second scenario is the car was purposely left at the border to leave a false trace. Pamel Ling may have never gone near the border and her real fate is still unknown.

The police are less than transparent on this case, and it’s very hard to trust them after so many similar cases. We may have been thrown in the wrong direction.

