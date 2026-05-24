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Executive Summary

From the in-depth analysis, the situation of SLAPP cases, or "gagging lawsuits," in Thailand is not merely a private dispute but an act of "using the judicial process as a weapon" or a form of violence termed "Lawsuits Meant to Slap Someone in the Mouth" (Garn Fong Top Pak). This is wielded by powerful entities, including the state and transnational capital, to curtail the freedom and participation of citizens who step forward to scrutinize public issues, be they environmental matters, labor rights, human trafficking, or political transparency.

The core issue that allows SLAPP to succeed cruelly is the tactic that "The Process is the Punishment". Plaintiffs do not always aim to win the court case but seek to impose an economic burden, waste the defendant's time, force them to raise tens of thousands of Baht for bail, and inflict psychological trauma (Chilling Effect), leading to a society that fears criticizing injustice. Furthermore, there are serious loopholes concerning "cross-jurisdictional filing" (Forum Shopping) and allowing foreign organizations to use Thai courts to harass journalists (Transnational SLAPP), reflecting the fragility of the Thai justice system in the international arena.

Existing legal mechanisms, such as Section 161/1 of the Court and Section 21 of the OAG, despite their good intentions, face practical limitations and ambiguity. This leads to hesitation among justice personnel, concerns about being counter-sued (Section 157), and a tendency to shift the burden onto citizens to prove their own innocence in court.

The Sustainable Solution: Solving the SLAPP problem cannot be achieved by amending a single law but requires creating an Ecosystem of Justice that integrates a screening filter at every level, from the headstream to the final stage:

● Case Elimination: Requires clear Subordinate Legislation from the Supreme Court President and OAG regulations to empower officials to boldly "terminate" dishonest filing at the police, prosecutor, or preliminary examination levels.

● Remedies for the Aggrieved Parties: Requires pushing the Anti-SLAPP Law and the Decriminalization of defamation to remove the fear of imprisonment and empower the court to order the plaintiff to directly compensate the defendant for damages.

● Accountability: Requires the Shift Burden of Proof back to the plaintiff and providing a protective shield for state officials who terminate the case, thereby breaking the cycle of influence and capital manipulating the judicial process.

Ultimately, the success of this entire plan does not depend on the legal text alone but requires resolute Political Will and a cultural shift in understanding human rights among justice personnel and lawyers to truly reclaim the judicial process as a refuge for the people, the rightful owners of the country.

The detailed key findings are divided into 8 topics, as follows: :

1. Redefining SLAPP: Definition and Essence of SLAPP Cases in the Thai Context

2. Diversity of SLAPP Cases in Thailand

3. Problems and Detrimental Effects of SLAPP Cases Across All Dimensions

4. Legislative Approaches to Problem Mitigation (4 Phases)

5. Additional Demands from Human Rights Lawyers and Other Sectors

6. Conclusion: How Each Approach Helps Solve the Problem

7. Actions to be Taken by Each Concerned Agency

8. Summary of Short-Term, Medium-Term, and Long-Term Action Plan (Anti-SLAPP Roadmap)

1: Redefining SLAPP: Definition and Essence of SLAPP Cases in the Thai Context

While SLAPP is commonly understood as "Gagging Lawsuits" (Garn Fong Pid Pak), legal experts point out that it is, in fact, "Lawsuits Meant to Slap Someone in the Mouth" (Garn Fong Top Pak)—a form of violence utilizing state mechanisms and the judicial process to target those who dare to speak out or scrutinize authority.

The essence of SLAPP cases involves the following behaviors:

1. Not Aiming to Win the Case but Utilizing the Process as the Punishment: Plaintiffs often know they may not ultimately win the case, but their true objective is to impose a legal burden on the defendant, forcing them to spend time, resources, post bail (e.g., up to 50,000 Baht for defamation cases), and create psychological distress.

2. Frivolous and Burdening Lawsuits (Forum Shopping): Plaintiffs frequently exploit loopholes in the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) by filing complaints in jurisdictions far from the defendant's domicile. This forces defendants to repeatedly travel to report themselves or involves delegating the power to other individuals to file complaints on their behalf in remote areas.

3. Coercive Mediation: When defendants can no longer bear the burden, the plaintiff will offer terms for withdrawing the lawsuit in exchange for the defendant deleting posts, issuing an apology, or agreeing contractually not to mention the matter again. This is considered the complete fulfillment of the "gagging" objective.

2: Diversity of SLAPP Cases in Thailand

SLAPP cases currently permeate every social issue. They can be categorized in depth as follows:

2.1 Lawsuits to Obstruct Political and State Agency Scrutiny

This is a form where the state or politicians use the law to deal with citizens scrutinizing transparency:

● Case of ECT Scrutiny and Personal Data Leak: A case where an expert programmer warned the public about the leak and sale of the electoral roll, containing over 52.9 million voter names, on the dark web, as well as questioning the barcodes on ballot papers. Instead of addressing the issue, the state agency filed six serious charges against the expert, including being a hacker, importing false data under the Computer Crime Act, and disclosing state secrets.

● Case of Election Monitoring Volunteers: Ordinary citizens in Chonburi province who gathered to question irregularities in ballot box management and requested a recount were sued by the Director of the Chonburi Election Commission for "trespassing" and "obstructing official duties," despite the fact that the citizens were merely exercising their democratic right to scrutinize.

● Mass SLAPP: In one instance, a high-level politician (such as Capt. Thammanat) authorized his lawyer to file over 600 lawsuits against citizens who commented on or shared messages on social media. These complaints were filed as far away as Phayao province, forcing defendants from across the country to travel to acknowledge the charges, effectively pressuring them to delete posts and cease criticism.

2.2 Lawsuits to Suppress Labor Rights and Expose Human Trafficking Syndicates

Capitalist groups and transnational brokers use financial power to sue journalists and labor unions:

● Case of Berry-Picking Laborers: A local news agency (The Isaan Record) and labor union leaders who exposed the plight of Thai workers deceived into picking berries in Finland, Sweden, and Switzerland (which constitutes human trafficking) were sued for criminal defamation by politicians, former ministers, and brokerage companies, claiming damages ranging from 1 to 50 million Baht per case. These cases were filed across multiple courts (e.g., 16 cases in Chonburi) to burden the defendants with multiple legal battles.

2.3 Lawsuits to Seize Resources and Undermine Community/Environmental Rights

Capitalists collaborate with local state mechanisms to sue villagers attempting to protect their homeland:

● Case of Toxic Waste Factory (Prachinburi Model): Over 900 villagers collectively signed a complaint to the provincial governor regarding the stench from a landfill and recycling plant (Types 105, 106). As a result, the village leaders were sued by the capitalist for 50 million Baht, leading to coercive mediation terms requiring them to take down protest signs and "prohibit the use of the word 'stinky'" in public spaces. Even an 86-year-old elderly person was sued by the mayor simply for complaining about the foul odor.

● Case of Ethnic Groups (Urak Lawoi Sea Gypsies, Koh Lipe): Indigenous villagers who attempted to protect their ancestral lands and opposed the overlapping land surveys by capitalists and a school were criminally charged with trespassing to force their eviction from the area.

2.4 Lawsuits Using Security and Assembly Laws as Tools

● Curtailing the Right to Assembly (P-Move Case): The state used Section 7 Paragraph 4 of the Public Assembly Act (charging assembly within 50 meters of Government House) to file blanket complaints against villagers demonstrating to demand solutions for livelihood issues and state policies. This distorts the legislative intent, which should only apply to cases likely to cause unrest.

● Case of Conflict in the Southern Border Provinces: The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) utilized state agencies and budgets to monitor the movements of civil society and prosecuted citizens under Section 116 (Sedition) for organizing cultural events such as seminars or groups wearing Malay attire. This includes creating extra-judicial "blacklists" to restrict international travel.

2.5 Transnational SLAPP This is the worst evolution, making Thailand a "haven for malicious lawsuits" in the eyes of the international community:

● The loophole in Thai law, which still treats defamation as a criminal offense (Criminal Defamation), facilitates individuals or organizations from foreign countries (such as the Malaysian government agency MCMC) flying in to file lawsuits against foreign journalists (Mr. Murray Hunter) residing in Thailand. This utilizes Thai courts and police to confiscate the defendant's passport, preventing them from returning to their country to defend themselves in civil cases, and uses the Thai process to coerce the defendant into deleting critical articles.

● Furthermore, there is a case where a Brazilian national, having no connection to Thailand, filed a complaint in Thailand to prosecute an individual who exposed an online scam syndicate, simply because Thai law allows anyone with funds to hire a lawyer to file a lawsuit.

2.6 SLAPPs by Monopoly Conglomerates (Energy and Telecommunications)

● The Computer Crime Act and defamation laws have been utilized by the Ministry of Energy or giant energy companies (such as PTT), as well as communications businesses, to sue citizens or human rights advocates (such as Tawan and Thanathorn) who expose malfeasance or question monopolies and policy implementation that affects consumer living costs.

This entire diversity reflects that SLAPP in Thailand has no boundaries. It does not only target politicians or journalists but affects programmers, Sea Gypsies, villagers inhaling toxic fumes, and even foreigners. The laws used as weapons are equally diverse, ranging from defamation, the Computer Crime Act, trespassing charges, the Public Assembly Act, to national security laws (Section 116).

This represents a crisis in Thailand's legal ecosystem, making an effective Screening Mechanism—such as Section 161/1 of the Court or the revision of the Public Prosecutor's regulations under Section 21—absolutely essential to prevent the justice process from being used as a tool by those in power.

3. Problems and Detrimental Effects of SLAPP Cases

Across All Dimensions Based on comprehensive data collection, the impacts can be divided into five main dimensions:

3.1 Impact on Individuals: The Process is the Punishment

SLAPP plaintiffs are often unconcerned with winning or losing in court; their true goal is to use the judicial process to punish, burden, and destroy the defendant's life.

● Burden on Time and Opportunities: Litigation severely disrupts time and professional opportunities. In the Court of First Instance alone, defendants must travel to meet with the police, prosecutor, and court no less than 10 times.

● Compelling Financial Burden: The use of criminal cases (e.g., defamation) forces ordinary citizens who are defendants to find bail collateral, which can be as high as 50,000 Baht, whereas the plaintiffs bear virtually no burden, merely filing a complaint or giving testimony.

● Psychological Trauma: Defendants face the fear of imprisonment and must wait in custody beneath the court, anxious about whether bail will be granted. The most distressing image is the 86-year-old woman in Prachinburi province, whom the mayor instructed lawyers to sue simply for complaining about a stinky landfill, causing her hands to tremble with fear when speaking into a microphone.

● Severe Human Rights Violations: In cases involving foreign nationals, arrest procedures included sleep deprivation, waking them every hour, which is a form of torture. Furthermore, close associates were prevented from exercising their right to bail.

3.2 Oppression through "Unfair Mediation" (Coercive Mediation)

SLAPP cases are designed to compel defendants to endure the legal burden until they are forced into a mediation process where the plaintiff wields absolute power.

● Forced Surrender of Rights and Freedoms: Plaintiffs typically set conditions for the defendant to delete posts, apologize, and promise not to speak about the matter again in exchange for withdrawing the lawsuit. For instance, in the case of the environmental defender in Prachinburi, the court attempted mediation until the plaintiff agreed to withdraw the case, but only in exchange for the villagers removing protest signs and being ordered "not to use the word 'stinky'" in public again.

● Exceeding the Scope of Claims: In the case where a Malaysian agency (MCMC) filed a lawsuit in Thailand, mediation terms required the defendant to apologize to the families of the organization's chairman and employees, which went beyond the content of the dispute. They were also threatened with a fine of 1 million Ringgit (approximately 8 million Baht) for breach of contract.

3.3 Social Dimension: Atmosphere of Fear and Loss of Public Interest (Chilling Effect & Public Interest Loss)

The most dangerous impact is that "SLAPP lawsuits do not just silence the target, they silence society as a whole".

● Suppression of Corruption Scrutiny and Threats: When a software expert exposed that the electoral roll data of over 52.9 million voters had been leaked and sold on the dark web, instead of the state urgently fixing the issue, it filed six serious charges against the expert. Consequently, other experts in society became fearful and chose to remain silent, allowing citizens' data to be exploited by call centers without addressing the root cause.

● Negligence of Environmental Problems: When the leader who complained about the landfill was sued for 50 million Baht, hundreds of villagers who had previously gathered became fearful and ceased their activism. This allowed the factory to continue releasing wastewater and pollution without anyone daring to challenge it.

3.4 Legal Loophole Dimension: Cross-Jurisdictional and Transnational Lawsuits (Forum Shopping & Transnational SLAPP)

The significant use of the Thai legal mechanism as a tool to create hardship:

● Remote Litigation to Create Burden (Forum Shopping): Current law allows for the "delegation of power" to another person to file a complaint in a distant province from the defendant's domicile. For instance, a high-level politician filed over 600 lawsuits against citizens in Phayao province, even though the accused resided in Bangkok, Khon Kaen, or Chachoengsao, forcing defendants to undertake long-distance travel and bear immense costs.

● Hub for Transnational Vexatious Litigation: Thailand is being used as a base for transnational lawsuits because Thai defamation law still carries criminal penalties. An organization from Malaysia was able to fly into Thailand to file a complaint against a foreign journalist, using the Thai justice system to confiscate the defendant's passport, thereby preventing the defendant from returning to Malaysia to fight a civil case. Furthermore, there is a case where a Brazilian national, having no connection to Thailand, used a Thai court to sue an individual who exposed a transnational scammer syndicate, simply because they had money to hire a lawyer.

3.5 State Weaponization and Burden on the Judicial Structure (State Weaponization & System Overload)

SLAPP cases do not just rely on capital; they involve the interference and diversion of state resources for private benefit:

● Using State Budget to Sue Citizens: In conflict areas like the Southern Border Provinces, security agencies (e.g., ISOC) established centers to monitor civil society gatherings and used state budgets and legal teams to continuously sue citizens under Section 116 (Sedition). This includes creating extra-judicial "blacklists" to restrict the international travel of activists.

● Burden Shifting and Official Dilemma: Numerous cases are pushed to court because police investigators and prosecutors fear being counter-sued for malfeasance (Section 157) if they decide not to prosecute.

● Waste of National Resources: These cases become junk in the justice system, consuming court time. The state's focus on prosecuting citizens who demand land policies or protect the environment leads to prison overcrowding and a waste of public funds without any public benefit.

In summary, SLAPP cases in Thailand are currently not merely private disputes but a form of structural violence that undermines the rule of law, violates human rights, destroys society's ability to scrutinize, and severely damages Thailand's image in the eyes of the international community.

4. Legislative Approaches to Problem Mitigation (4 Phases)

Phase 1: Subordinate Legislation of the Judiciary (Enhancing Section 161/1 and 165/2). This measure serves as the "first line of defense" in court for cases directly filed by citizens as plaintiffs.

The details include:

● Issuance of Recommendations by the Supreme Court President: The Judiciary is initiating guidelines or subordinate legislation to clarify the term "dishonest filing" (fong doi mai sujarit), enabling judges to boldly use their discretion to dismiss lawsuits immediately.

● Components of "Dishonesty": The Court will consider behaviors such as deliberately filing in remote areas (Forum Shopping) to create burden, filing lawsuits knowing the defendant has no capacity (e.g., hire-purchase cases), or suing villagers who are merely exercising their right to scrutinize state operations.

● Consideration Timeframe: There is a proposal for the Court to conclude SLAPP case dismissal quickly, ideally within the timeframe of the preliminary examination (normally 6 months, but preferably faster), or even if the case has passed the preliminary examination, Section 161/1 can still be invoked to dismiss the case during the witness examination stage.

Phase 2: Regulations of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to enforce Section 21 for cases processed by police investigators.

This measure aims to filter out cases before they reach the court.

● Current Obstacle: Prosecutors are bound to consider only the "evidentiary file" submitted by the police. If the police only compile evidence of criminal conduct but omit the context of "public interest intent," the prosecutor cannot use the power under Section 21 (Organic Act on Public Prosecutors) to issue a non-prosecution order.

● Solution: The problem must be solved at the root by establishing a mechanism compelling police investigators to also include evidence "proving the innocence" of the accused in the case file, rather than focusing solely on finding fault.

● Request for Justice: The defendant can submit a request for justice to the prosecutor, but it must be substantive, specifying evidence (e.g., video clips, documents) to give the prosecutor reason to order the police to conduct further investigation and include that evidence in the file. The Attorney General may also consider issuing a circular to establish guidelines for issuing non-prosecution orders in SLAPP cases.

Phase 3: Amendments to Criminal Defamation Law. This addresses the core statutory instrument used for SLAPP cases.

● Decriminalization: There is a proposal to repeal custodial sentences for defamation, leaving only civil penalties, or at the very least, reclassifying it as a petty offense or a fine, aligning with international standards and removing the threat of imprisonment used for intimidation.

● Integration of Exceptions into Elements of Offense: Currently, "exceptions to the offense" (e.g., bona fide criticism under Penal Code Sections 329, 330) are separate from the "elements of the offense" (Section 326). Consequently, during the preliminary examination, the court only assesses if the elements are met (Section 167) and leaves the defendant to prove good faith during the trial phase. The solution is to integrate Section 330 into Section 326, allowing the court to dismiss the lawsuit immediately during the preliminary examination if the action was performed in good faith.

Phase 4: Submission of the Anti-SLAPP Law Draft. This aims to create comprehensive protective legislation, currently being championed by the Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, Ministry of Justice.

● Power to Terminate Cases at All Levels: The draft law covers civil, criminal, and procedural law, granting police, prosecutors, and courts the discretionary power to "terminate the case" immediately if it is deemed vexatious litigation.

● Definition of "Public Interest": Covers four aspects: 1. Exposure of corruption, 2. Consumer protection, 3. Environment/natural resources, and 4. Issues broadly impacting the public.

● Compensation and Official Protection: Empowers the court to order the plaintiff to directly compensate the defendant for damages and includes provisions protecting police, prosecutors, or courts from counter-suit for malfeasance (Section 157) if they terminate the case in good faith.

● Obstacles and Timeline: The push requires Political Will. If supported, it might pass in 1-2 years. Political parties have also submitted concurrent drafts, but the Parliament might prefer to separate the amendments into individual laws rather than passing a single bill.

5. Additional Demands from Human Rights Lawyers and Other Sectors

In addition to the four legislative mechanisms above, civil society and legal practitioners have demands to address the justice system's ecosystem:

1. Shift Burden of Proof: Lawyers and academics demand changing the burden of proof in SLAPP cases, requiring the "plaintiff" to prove that they are not filing a vexatious lawsuit, or that the defendant did not exercise their normal rights and freedoms, instead of leaving ordinary defendants to struggle to prove their own case.

2. Address Cross-Jurisdictional and Transnational Litigation Tactics (Anti-Forum Shopping & Transnational SLAPP):

○ Currently, Thai law allows plaintiffs to delegate power to anyone to file a complaint in a distant province, forcing defendants to travel to acknowledge charges and fight the case. It also allows foreigners with no connection to Thailand to use Thai courts to file transnational lawsuits simply by hiring a lawyer.

Therefore, there is a demand for a screening mechanism or a simplified process for defendants to request case relocation back to their domicile. 3. Address the Problem at the Source: The "Police Level": Lawyers point out that cases often easily pass the police stage because officers do not exercise discretion to terminate the case upon receiving the complaint. They propose a mechanism where, if the defendant claims the lawsuit is a SLAPP, the police should have the power to issue a non-prosecution order and not forward the case to the prosecutor.

4. Systematic Data Collection: A major obstacle is the state agencies' claim that SLAPP cases do not exist because "there is no statistic". Currently, courts and police track statistics based on the offense (e.g., defamation, theft) but do not categorize them as SLAPP cases. Therefore, there is a demand for the Office of the Judiciary to disclose or establish a database system that records instances of dishonest litigation for reference in legislative advocacy.

5. Training and Ethical Control of the "Lawyers Council": It is noted that several politicians establish teams of lawyers specifically to file mass SLAPP complaints against citizens. However, human rights training within the Lawyers Council attracts very little interest (fewer than a hundred people) compared to lucrative cases. Collaboration with the Lawyers Council is therefore needed to build understanding of rights and professional ethics.

6. Abolition of Bail Collateral in Defamation Cases: The heaviest burden for defendants is finding tens of thousands of Baht (e.g., 50,000 Baht) for bail. This demands that the court use alternative measures, such as appointing a supervisor instead of requiring monetary collateral, to reduce inequality.

7. Issuance of Clear Regulations for Lawyers Filing Petitions: Lawyers request that courts and prosecutors issue regulations with a clear "checklist" defining a SLAPP case, allowing lawyers to immediately submit a petition clarifying these elements into the case file, enabling the court or prosecutor to read and terminate the case without the need for a preliminary examination hearing.

In conclusion, solving the Anti-SLAPP problem is not just about amending the defamation law, but about reforming the "culture of law enforcement"—from training law students and fostering the courageous discretion of police and prosecutors, to plugging procedural loopholes in the courts. If we comprehensively push these proposals, the Thai justice process can truly escape from being a tool of capitalists and those in power.

6. Conclusion: How Each Approach Helps Solve the Problem

A. Eliminating SLAPP Cases

The efforts in this dimension focus on creating a "screening filter" and plugging legal loopholes to terminate and filter out cases from the very first stage, as follows:

● Subordinate Legislation of the Court (Using CPC Section 161/1): This will help eliminate cases directly filed by citizens by clearly defining the circumstances of "dishonest filing," such as filing in remote areas (Forum Shopping) or suing when the defendant is exercising normal rights. This will empower judges to confidently use their discretion to "dismiss or acquit the case" immediately during the preliminary examination.

● Regulations of the Office of the Attorney General (Using OAG Act Section 21): This will help dismiss cases from the system before they reach the court. If regulations require investigators to collect evidence of innocence and public interest and include it in the file, or allow lawyers to submit a request for justice with attached evidence, the Attorney General can immediately issue a "non-prosecution" order for cases not serving the public interest.

● Amendment of Defamation Law: Integrating "exceptions to the offense" (bona fide criticism under Penal Code Sections 329, 330) as a component of the "elements of the offense" (Section 326) will help eliminate cases during the preliminary examination. This integration would allow the court to dismiss the case immediately without waiting for the defendant to prove good faith during the trial. Furthermore, Decriminalization (reducing penalties to civil or disciplinary offenses) would implicitly terminate criminal cases.

● Submission of the Anti-SLAPP Law Draft: This provides for comprehensive case termination by granting power to all levels—police, prosecutors, and courts—to use their discretion to "terminate the matter" immediately if it is deemed vexatious litigation. It also includes the Shift Burden of Proof to the plaintiff, who must prove the defendant was not exercising their freedom of expression, thereby eliminating cases initiated by transnational capital groups or those exploiting the law for harassment.

● Additional Recommendation: Granting police officers the authority to determine and designate a case as SLAPP to reject case preparation from the complaint stage will be the most effective way to eliminate Mass SLAPP cases.

B. Remedies for the Aggrieved Parties

The goal in this dimension is to halt the systemic violence known as "The Process is the Punishment" and restore justice to the accused:

● Subordinate Legislation of the Court: Setting a fast-track timeline for the court to consider SLAPP cases (e.g., within 30 days or concluding at the preliminary examination stage) provides timely remedy, allowing defendants to be quickly absolved from the case, avoiding lost work time and numerous cross-provincial travels. It also empowers the court to appoint legal aid for the defendant from the preliminary examination stage.

● Regulations of the Office of the Attorney General: A non-prosecution order at the prosecutor level helps remedy citizens by preventing them from becoming "defendants," avoiding the court process and reducing stress and the fear of having a criminal record.

● Amendment of Defamation Law: The abolition of custodial sentences is the most powerful psychological and economic remedy. Aggrieved parties will not face the fear of being held in custody beneath the court and will not have to scramble for large sums of money (e.g., 50,000 Baht) for bail collateral.

● Submission of the Anti-SLAPP Law Draft: This law includes the most concrete remedy mechanism by mandating the court to order the vexatious plaintiff to "compensate the defendant for damages" directly.

● Additional Recommendation: Solving the issue of case relocation back to the defendant's domicile (Anti-Forum Shopping) provides a remedy for the financial burden and eliminates the difficulty of travel for the defendant. Furthermore, the mediation process must be managed fairly to prevent it from becoming a tool of oppression that forces the defendant to delete posts and accept liability.

C. Holding Accountable Those Who Use SLAPP as a Gagging Tool

This dimension aims to "strike back" at those in power and capital groups, establishing a precedent and preventing the justice system from being used as a destructive instrument:

● Subordinate Legislation of the Court: A court order officially stating that the plaintiff's conduct was "dishonest" or deceptive will legally stigmatize the case file. Under Section 161/1, the plaintiff is prohibited from refiling the same case, directly curtailing the plaintiff's power.

● Regulations of the Office of the Attorney General: A prosecutorial order stating that a case is "not in the public interest" reflects back on the initiating state agencies (e.g., Police, ISOC, or ECT) or politicians, prompting scrutiny of whether they have misused their authority and wasted state resources.

● Amendment of Defamation Law: Decriminalizing the offense to a civil matter shifts the heavy burden of adducing evidence and proving the claimed damages (e.g., 50 million Baht) entirely onto the plaintiff. The plaintiff must be responsible for substantiating the claimed damages, making litigation for intimidation purposes more difficult.

● Submission of the Anti-SLAPP Law Draft: This law contains provisions for liability protection for prosecutors and judges who, in good faith, use their discretion to terminate a SLAPP case (protecting them from counter-suit under Section 157). With this protection, state officials will be empowered to scrutinize, challenge power, and fully point out the culpability of those misusing SLAPP cases.

7. Actions to be Taken by Each Concerned Agency

To systematically dissect the structure of the Anti-SLAPP solution and comprehensively illustrate the entire mechanism, I will categorize the roles, missions, and timeframes for each agency responsible for dismantling this "ecosystem of injustice," thereby providing a detailed roadmap for all state mechanisms:

7.1 The Judiciary (Office of the Judiciary / President of the Supreme Court)

The Court is the "first barrier" for cases directly filed by citizens or capital groups as plaintiffs. The structural reforms the Court must undertake include:

● Actions Required:

○ Issue Subordinate Legislation or Recommendations of the Supreme Court President: To clarify and standardize the definition of "dishonest filing" under Sections 161/1 and 165/2 of the Criminal Procedure Code, providing a shield for judges to confidently use their discretion to dismiss lawsuits immediately. This must cover behaviors such as deliberately filing far from the defendant's domicile (Forum Shopping) to create burden, using distorted information, or filing lawsuits when the defendant is simply exercising normal rights.

○ Set a Timeline for SLAPP Case Consideration: The Court should set a rapid timeframe for the preliminary examination and the use of Section 161/1, such as concluding within 30 days or faster than the normal 6-month period, to end the defendant's burden.

○ Reform the Statistics Collection System: A nationwide integrated digital database system must be developed to record statistics on dishonest litigation (SLAPP) separately from normal offenses, to be used as data for policy setting. ○ Address the Bail Burden Issue: Review the practice of requiring tens of thousands of Baht (e.g., 50,000 Baht) for bail in defamation cases, promoting the use of judicial discretion to appoint supervisors instead of requiring monetary collateral, thereby reducing inequality.

● Timeframe: Short-Term (Immediately - 1 to 2 months). The Office of the Judiciary announced that the issuance of subordinate legislation and recommendations is in the final stages and is expected to be announced soon or within the next week.

7.2 Office of the Attorney General (OAG)

The prosecutor is the crucial "sifting screen" for cases originating from police complaints. Actions required include:

● Actions Required:

○ Revise Regulations and Issue Circulars: The OAG must issue a circular or revise regulations concerning non-prosecution orders for cases not serving the public interest (Section 21 of the OAG Act), explicitly including "SLAPP lawsuits" as one of the clear components, enabling prosecutors nationwide to have guidelines for boldly ordering non-prosecution.

○ Open Channels for Evidence Proving Innocence: Establish guidelines requiring prosecutors to give importance to "Requests for Justice" submitted by defense lawyers with attached evidence (e.g., video clips, government scrutiny documents), using their authority to order police investigators to conduct further investigation and include that evidence in the case file.

● Timeframe: Short to Medium-Term (Within 1 year). This is considered an urgent measure to be implemented concurrently while awaiting the Anti-SLAPP Law, to plug loopholes over the next 2-3 years.

7.3 Royal Thai Police / Investigators

This is the "headstream" of the problem, allowing SLAPP cases to flood the justice system.

● Actions Required:

○ Change the Case File Paradigm: A mandatory mechanism must be promoted to compel investigators to also gather evidence "proving the innocence" or the intent "for public interest" and include it in the case file, rather than focusing solely on evidence of guilt, enabling the prosecutor to effectively utilize Section 21.

○ Use Discretion to Terminate Cases at the Outset: Police must be bold in using their discretion to identify and terminate cases deemed SLAPP from the complaint stage, preventing the situation of "one person being sued in 600 Mass SLAPP cases".

○ Cease Creating Obstacles for Case Relocation: The Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police should issue an order requiring investigators to easily permit case transfers back to the defendant's domicile to solve the Forum Shopping problem, instead of simply claiming "police inconvenience".

● Timeframe: Short to Medium-Term (Implementable immediately through internal policy). Coordination between prosecutors and police must establish joint guidelines within the next 2-3 years.

7.4 Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, Ministry of Justice / Government

In the capacity of the executive agency primarily responsible for drafting legislation:

● Actions Required:

○ Push the Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation Prevention Act (Anti-SLAPP Law) Draft: Urgently move the draft through the legislative steps (Department -> Ministry -> Cabinet -> Council of State -> Parliament), rapidly building Political Will within the government.

○ Revise the Draft to Align with Public Demands: For example, simplifying the law's name, clearly defining "Public Interest" to cover environment, corruption, and consumer rights, and enshrining the principle of Shift Burden of Proof onto the plaintiff.

● Timeframe: Long-Term (Approximately 1 - 2 years or more), depending on the Political Will of the government to fast-track its passage through Parliament.

7.5 Parliament and Committees / Subcommittees (Com./Subcom.)

In the capacity of the legislative branch responsible for scrutinizing and driving the legal mechanism:

● Actions Required:

○ Push and Concur Legislative Drafts: Members of Parliament and political parties must submit concurrent Anti-SLAPP Law drafts from civil/political sectors (e.g., People's Party) alongside the government's draft for rapid consideration in the first reading.

○ Produce a Report Recommending System Loophole Closures: Subcommittees must compile loophole issues, such as "Forum Shopping" and "Transnational Redundant Litigation," into their study results to guide future legislative measures.

○ Push for Decriminalization: The Court/Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, Ministry of Justice / Government must initiate the amendment of the Criminal Defamation Law to leave only civil penalties or reclassify it as a petty offense, including amending the Criminal Procedure Code to integrate the "exceptions to the offense" (Section 330) with the "elements of the offense" (Section 326) to allow the court to immediately dismiss the lawsuit during the preliminary examination, to uphold International Human Rights Standards on Freedom of Expression and prevent the abuse of the judicial process known as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).

○ Coordinate Agencies During the Transition Phase: Committees must consult, advise, and question the police and prosecutors to establish joint responsive measures during the 2-3 year period before the Anti-SLAPP Law is enacted.

● Timeframe: Short - Medium - Long-Term (Driven concurrently) The completion of the study report will take only a few months, while the legislative push for the legal agenda in Parliament will take 1 to 3 years.

7.6 The Lawyers Council

The professional body that is a crucial, often neglected, part of the solution:

● Actions Required:

○ Organize Training and Capacity Building: Must host training sessions for lawyers to understand human rights, public interest, and freedom of expression, rather than focusing solely on lucrative cases.

○ Control Professional Ethics of Lawyers: A mechanism must be established to investigate and impose ethical penalties on groups of lawyers hired by conglomerates or politicians to systematically file vexatious SLAPP lawsuits against citizens.

● Timeframe: Medium-Term (Within 1 year). This is a process that can immediately begin revising internal professional training curricula.

8. Summary of Short-Term, Medium-Term, and Long-Term Action Plan (Anti-SLAPP Roadmap)

To plug legal loopholes and dismantle the structure of misusing the judicial process for harassment, the legislative and law enforcement action plan is divided into three main phases to create a truly cohesive Ecosystem of Justice: Short-Term Plan (Immediate to Short-Term: Immediately - Within 1 Year): This phase focuses on maximizing the efficient enforcement of existing laws to serve as the "first line of defense" without waiting for new legislation:

1. Issuance of Subordinate Legislation or Recommendations of the Supreme Court President (The Judiciary): Urgently issue guidelines to clearly define which behaviors constitute "dishonest filing" under Criminal Procedure Code Section 161/1 (e.g., deliberately filing far from domicile to create burden, suing when the defendant is exercising normal rights, using distorted information). This mechanism will standardize judicial discretion, enabling judges to boldly "dismiss or acquit the case" immediately during the preliminary examination. The announcement is expected soon.

2. Issuance of Circulars and Regulations (Office of the Attorney General): Build understanding and issue guidelines to empower prosecutors to use Section 21 of the OAG Act to issue a "non-prosecution" order in SLAPP cases, explicitly stating that such cases are "not in the public interest". This must also include accepting and considering "Requests for Justice" with attached evidence of innocence from the defendant to order police investigators to conduct further investigation.

3. Systematic Data Collection: Begin compiling statistics on SLAPP lawsuits separately from general criminal offenses to provide an overview of the problem and serve as a database for future policy making.

4. Improvement of the Mediation Process: Create guidelines to prevent mediation from becoming an oppressive tool that forces defendants to admit guilt or surrender their rights and freedoms in exchange for the withdrawal of a lawsuit.

Medium-Term Plan (1 to 3 Years): Focuses on changing the paradigm and regulations of agencies at the headstream of the justice process and civil society:

1. Reform of the Investigation Process (Royal Thai Police): Must promote a mechanism to compel investigators to shift from merely seeking evidence of "guilt" to also collecting evidence that proves "innocence" or intent "for public interest" and including it in the case file, enabling the prosecutor to efficiently consider non-prosecution orders under Section 21.

2. Regulation of the Legal Profession (Lawyers Council): Collaborate with the Lawyers Council to organize training on human rights and SLAPP lawsuits, as well as control the professional ethics of lawyer groups hired by politicians to systematically file Mass SLAPP cases against citizens.

Long-Term Plan (1-2+ Years, Subject to Political Will): Involves amending the structural law at the Act level to comprehensively eradicate the SLAPP problem:

1. Push the Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation Prevention Act (Anti-SLAPP Law): The Department of Rights and Liberties Protection, Ministry of Justice, has drafted the bill, completed public consultation, and is preparing to submit it for consideration by the Cabinet and Parliament. This law will grant absolute power to the Police, Prosecutors, and Courts to "terminate the matter" at all levels, protect state officials from counter-suit, and include a mechanism for the court to order the plaintiff to directly compensate the defendant for damages.

2. Decriminalization and Amendment of Defamation Law: Advocate for the abolition of custodial sentences for defamation, retaining only civil penalties or petty offenses. Also, amend the CPC to integrate "exceptions to the offense" (bona fide criticism, Sections 329, 330) as a component of the "elements of the offense" (Section 326), enabling the court to dismiss the case immediately during the preliminary examination (pursuant to Section 167).

3. Shift Burden of Proof: Enshrine the principle in law that the burden of proof lies with the "plaintiff," who must prove to the court that the defendant was not exercising their freedom of expression, thereby preventing the hardship from falling upon ordinary citizens.