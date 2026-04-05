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This is my latest column from The Vibes

IN the span of just over a month, the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century has been rewritten.

What began as a calculated, unprovoked joint military operation by the United States and Israel on February 28, 2026, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, has ricocheted spectacularly.

The surprise airstrikes, which assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of top officials while targeting Iranian missiles, air defences, and infrastructure, were intended to decapitate the regime and neutralise its nuclear and ballistic capabilities. Instead, Iran has emerged not only intact but strategically victorious.

By standing firm against two of the world’s most advanced militaries, Tehran has exposed the limits of Western power projection and accelerated a multipolar world order that analysts had long predicted but few anticipated would arrive through open conflict rather than quiet diplomacy.

US President Donald Trump said that he would bomb Iran back into the Stone Age, where it belongs. However, Iran has won the war.

Iran’s victory cannot be measured by conventional battlefield metrics.

Initial U.S.-Israeli barrages inflicted heavy damage, with thousands of dead, critical sites hit, and leadership murdered. Yet the regime did not collapse.

There were no mass defections that occurred as the US expected. Protests failed to materialise.

Instead, Iran retaliated with hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones, striking both Israeli targets and U.S. bases across the region simultaneously.

More decisively, Iran seized control of the Strait of Hormuz, a body of water where roughly one-fifth of global oil passes.

Iran now imposes tolls payable in Chinese yuan to vessels wanting to pass. This classic Sun Tzu manoeuvre, winning without fighting any decisive battle, has spread economic pain worldwide.

Oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel, triggering a global fuel crisis. Iran’s daily oil export revenue has reportedly doubled in some assessments, funding its resilience while punishing the aggressors through secondary effects.

This type of economic warfare has proven more potent than kinetic strikes.

Consequently, the petrodollar, which is the cornerstone of U.S. financial hegemony since the post-World War II era, is fracturing is weakened beyond redemption.

For decades, oil traded in dollars reinforced American dominance, allowing Washington to weaponise sanctions and control global energy flows.

Iran’s demand for yuan-denominated payments through the Strait has fast-tracked de-dollarisation.

China’s currency is gaining traction as a viable alternative, with reports of tankers rerouted under yuan terms.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank and others note that the conflict has exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S. security umbrella for Gulf infrastructure.

The war has not ended the petrodollar overnight, but it has accelerated its decline, reshaping the global economy.

Trade patterns are shifting eastward, and energy markets now operate with greater multipolarity.

Nations once tethered to dollar liquidity are exploring alternatives, from petro-yuan experiments to localised currencies.

Militarily, Iran’s performance signals a broader truth. Global South powers are no longer subordinate.

Tehran has publicly bloodied the United States, demonstrating that asymmetric tactics using drones, missiles, maritime denial, and economic leverage are neutralising superior conventional forces.

U.S. supercarriers, once symbols of unchallenged dominance, appear increasingly symbolic of obsolescence in modern warfare.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, America’s newest and largest carrier, deployed to the region amid the crisis, suffered an onboard fire and was forced into temporary port repairs in Crete. While not a combat loss, the episode underscores vulnerabilities where advanced platforms struggle against swarms of low-cost drones and anti-access strategies.

Iran’s approach offers a lesson for others. Turkey, with its drone fleet and regional ambitions, and India, with its growing naval and hypersonic capabilities, stand as proof that military relevance no longer requires Western-scale budgets or alliances.

European powers, by contrast, appear diminished as some deployed military assets to Cyprus after Iranian strikes on British bases offered limited direct assistance due to their potential vulnerability.

The conflict has isolated Washington as a “lone ranger.” Europe has not fully committed, while Australia has stayed on the sidelines. Reports indicate reluctance from many nations to allow U.S. forces transit or basing rights, citing risks of entanglement.

NATO’s cohesion is strained, with questions emerging about its relevance in a Pacific-centric era. The United States, once the hub of a global network, now operates with fewer reliable partners.

This isolation is not temporary; it reflects a deeper erosion of soft power.

The war’s images of civilian casualties, damaged cultural sites, and economic fallout have alienated neutrals. Globally, the balance of power has shifted in ways most analysts underestimated.

A new global balance towards the south is not being negotiated in conference rooms or trade pacts but through raw military confrontation. U.S. hegemonism, built on post-1945 dominance in finance, technology, and military reach, has been gravely weakened.

The era of unchallenged American primacy, which defined the second half of the 20th century and the early 21st, is closing.

Europe now faces pressure to chart an independent course, free from Washington’s orbit. The Arab world, long fragmented by external meddling, must reorganise around new realities.

Iran’s resilience has emboldened regional actors to prioritise sovereignty over alignment.

Most profoundly, the Global South gains a louder voice. Nations in Asia, Africa, and Latin America watch as Iran, a non-Western power, defies the current old order and survives. BRICS, despite internal challenges, stands poised to fill the organisational vacuum, if it can repair fractures.

A coordinated BRICS could effectively provide the institutional backbone for a post-Western multipolar system, one not dictated by Western dogma, sanctions regimes, or ideological export.

The fate of Israel remains a critical wildcard. The conflict has escalated its long-simmering shadow wars, including renewed clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The dream of “Greater Israel,” rooted in expansive territorial and theological ambitions, faces unprecedented strain. Domestic emergency measures, settler violence, and international condemnation have compounded internal divisions.

Whether the conflict destroys this vision outright is uncertain, but it has certainly damaged it.

Iran’s survival and counterstrikes have reframed the regional power dynamic, forcing Israel into a defensive posture amid global scrutiny. In the United States, the war’s political reverberations may prove the most enduring legacy.

The Trump administration touts tactical successes, degraded Iranian missile capacity, and destroyed infrastructure, but the strategic picture tells a different story.

Skyrocketing energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and the visible limits of U.S. power have fueled domestic discontent. The conflict threatens to fracture the MAGA movement.

Trump’s claims of imminent victory ring hollow amid ongoing operations and economic fallout. Recovery may prove elusive as voters confront the costs of unilateralism. This could mark the beginning of a profound realignment in American politics, hastening the end of interventionist consensus.

What emerges is a world less dominated by Western structures and apparatus. The 2026 Iran war has not produced neat victors in the traditional sense, but Iran’s ability to absorb punishment, impose asymmetric costs, and catalyse systemic change positions it as the clear strategic winner.

Other nations are taking notes. The multipolar era, long discussed in theory, has arrived through fire and economic disruption.

As the old order recedes, a new one, driven by the Global South’s rising confidence, is taking shape. History will record February 28, 2026, not as the day Iran was humbled, but as the day it helped bury unipolar illusions.

The question now is not whether the world has changed, but how quickly the rest of it will adapt. – April 3, 2026