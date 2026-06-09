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The Sunway University Business Faculty has launched a SLAPP action (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) against a former employee Dr Sitara Karim who has complained about mistreatment, Islamophobia and the inaction of senior staff to protect her.

Sunway employed the leading Malaysian law firm Christopher & Lee Ong to compose a letter stating Sunway’s concerns and requested remedies. Within the text is a clause that states;

“That you shall pay to our client damages together with all legal costs and disbursements incurred and to be incurred by our client in connection with the matters set out herein. For the avoidance of doubt, our client’s demand for damages herein does not amount to an admission that damages would be an adequate remedy, and our client expressly reserves the right to seek injunctive relief and/or any other equitable remedies as may be appropriate.”

Translated into plain language, this says that Sunway University is demanding monetary compensation (damages) plus all legal costs, past, present and future.

But the key “for the avoidance of doubt” sentence is the real sting: Paying the sum demanded, which could run into hundreds of thousands of ringgit, does not mean the claimant accepts that money solves the problem or ends the legal action.

They are explicitly keeping the door open to seek far more intrusive remedies, such as a court injunction (an order forcing the recipient to stop certain actions, remove content, or refrain from speaking) or other equitable relief which they have not stated.

In other words, even if the recipient of the letter of demand negotiates and pays a settlement based on the damages demanded, the claimant can still pursue an injunction or other non-monetary orders. Paying money does not buy finality or stop the threat of further legal action.

In practice, this structure can function as a form of legal attrition by demanding money while signaling that compliance on financial terms alone may not end the matter. For an individual facing a well-resourced organization, the cumulative burden such as legal fees, stress and uncertainty can be crushing on them and their family even before a case reaches court.

Consequently, the letter does not provide the recipient any means to settle the dispute, nor does it appear intended to do so.

The letter, which has been sent to someone overseas, appears to be a threatening instrument to the recipient, rather than a move by Sunway University, Sunway Business School or the Sunway Group to resolve the problem.

This should be a matter of concern to everyone who is an employee of any firm in Malaysia, especially ex-patriate employees. Any Malaysian firm may use its power under this approach to brutally ‘bully’ any person, employee or ex-employee or in the case of a university, any student, ex-student, parent or sibling.

Finally, the letter from Christopher & Lee Ong says, “that this letter is private and confidential and shall not be circulated, published or shared on any social media platforms or any other platforms.” This is clearly an attempt to force the recipient to hide the fact that she is being bullied in a SLAPP action and to conceal the actions of Sunway University and its lawyers from the general public, from it students staff and other stakeholders.

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