Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
23m

Not the first time strong arm

Tactics used against complainants nor will this be the last. Any pro bono lawyers willing to lend an ear and helping hand? Big shame if corporates can simply ride rough justice over employees with grouses, pending justification

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
7m

It would be in the public interest for the defendant or respondent in the matter commenced by Sunway Business School to release the full text of the letter of demand. When counsel resorts to threats, it often signals an underlying vulnerability they are anxious to conceal.

Should the recipient choose to publish the letter, whether openly or through private channels, there is no shortage of counsel far more seasoned and strategically astute than Christopher Lee & Ong who would be willing to asssist them against Christopher Lee & Ong and their client.

A demand letter that seeks unliquidated damages or remedies to which Sunway has not yet established any entitlement does not automatically carry the cloak of privacy or confidentiality. The recipient retains the prerogative to determine its dissemination.

What emerges is a rather clumsy and amateurish attempt to silence a former employee who has merely echoed grievances long voiced by numerous other former members of Sunway’s staff. Such tactics rarely serve the cause of justice; more often, they only invite greater scrutiny. An alternative is to visit https://fairgolaw.org and seek assistance.

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