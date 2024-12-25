Share

By Dominic Damian

This is a sick, demented, deranged joke It is seriously outrageous! To express that it is not Nonsensical, senseless or brainless Is accepting that Stupidity has a vaccine Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be a riot.

This is not comical In severity it is ludicrous lunacy To express that it is not Absurd, preposterous and asinine Is according them some credit of Structure organized thought Take a bow 2024! 2025 promises to be farcical

This is not in jest of Jousting on the ridiculous To express that it is not Scatter-brained, hare-brained or featherbrained. Is recognizing that Nitwits and numbskulls exist For no other reason than their own Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be goofy

These are confrontational clowns Combating each other For championship of mediocrity To express that it is not these Cringing squeamish screaming Weird old whores squealing in delight Claiming whacky tacky TikTok virginity Is admitting that such idiots and mad imbeciles Are much needed obscure obscene Hidden talents from obscurity! Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be kooky!

This is not the harlequin Of contentious mannequins To express otherwise is to Validate unadulterated indefensibility Of quackery, trickery and treachery Tolerating all manner of the worst Duds, dolts, dullards and the Dim witted braying obstinate political donkeys Possessing but a speck of intelligence Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be hilarious

These are not nincompoops or fools Grinding a sharp axe blunt In expressing that the 1MDB Moron and crooks are brilliant is an Unfathomable crushing crucifying Reality of the repeated shameless Never ending scandalous cock and bull Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to farcical

This is not some yahoo losing the plot And contesting against A bizarre grotesque judicial apparatus Freeing all obsessively from The opulent obesity of criminality Each expressing and exclaiming in exuberant joy That they are vindicated and absolved While citizenry endure these clowns with Who are well entrenched In every nook, cranny and corner Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be surreal

These are not some dumb dull blokes Sweating and toiling for a nation There is unequal battle between The overestimated elite leeches And the entitled parasites Who express with indignity That it is our blood that craves and desires To be sucked by these notorious conmen It is well beyond contempt of comprehension And is fantastic, fanatical flippant, Frivolous and flimsy in foolishness That we fools allow these morons leeway Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be cockamamie!

This is not an improbability of entitled Scheming scamming scumbag swine’s Or shrill swearing sluts, expressing That guilt is designed not for such innocent For innocence is their entitlement Incredulously and incredibly with impregnability Their idiotic ideology of imbecilic truths Which doesn’t hold water just as The unsinkable titanic of corruption Are taking us all for a ride on a merry go round Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be hysterically humorous

The comedian crookish cuckoos in this slapstick comedy Are intoxicated greedy revellers thriving and flourishing In a systematic automatic gutless, spineless system With impunity and immunity, they are placing the most Loathsome, and reviled villains in the highest positions Each of the elite exalted, excited and exhilarated By our emasculation and paralyzing numbness Are basking the glory of immorality as a right Take a bow 2024 2025 promises to be a roller coaster

These are not some witless crackpots, Nitwits, numbskulls or nutcases Extravagantly and opulently, Indulging in expertise of full-time thievery Professionalizing in plunder and blunder Specializing in lying with scriptural piety Incompetent and inadequate in The hobby of part time leadership Expressing exhaustively that their Sacrifice with fatigue is for citizens Their exuberance in exhibiting their Exorbitant illegitimate earnings of loot Are seen by blind in the deepest darkness Lock, stock and barrel they sell us Racism and religious bigotry Yet we fall hook, line and sinker! They have what they have-because of us! Take a bow 2024 2025 promises obsessive scandalous

Christmas and New Year greetings to all

