Comment: This is a rare public insight into what is going on inside the DAP. The issues mentioned have been going around chat groups as hearsay. Here is something on the public record, which goes much deeper than what is written below. The DAP is in the middle of a massive power struggle.

The famous axiom, “what goes around comes around,” rings particularly true in the current state of the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

For years, a dominant, family-based faction exercised significant control over the party, expelling dissenters and consolidating power through alliances with minor state-based factions.

Those seeking to rise within the party had no choice but to gain the favor of this faction.

However, history has its own way of leveling the playing field. Over time, shifts in party leadership due to generational changes and other factors began to erode the once-unshakable influence of the dominant faction.

Costly mistakes made by its leaders also contributed to growing dissatisfaction and unpopularity within the ranks.

Although the DAP is often portrayed as a multiracial party, its core remains largely Chinese, with a sprinkling of Indian and Malay supporters who are often perceived as sycophants.

The upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections in March 2025 will be critical in determining the party’s future power structure.

The dominant faction, once considered unassailable, is now anxious about losing its grip on the party. As the election draws near, the intensity of factional competition has escalated.

A recent incident during a dinner for a veteran party leader revealed the uglier side of these internal struggles. An aide aligned with the dominant faction reportedly shouted obscenities at a leader accused of betrayal.

Ironically, this aide seemed to forget the many capable leaders who had been ruthlessly purged by his boss in the past.

Now that they face the possibility of losing control, the dominant faction appears unwilling to accept the same harsh treatment they once imposed on others. Tasting their own medicine has proven both bitter and painful.

The divisive nature of DAP politics—rooted in factionalism and family-centered leadership—has long sacrificed talented leaders for power plays.

If the party is to remain credible, it is time for its leaders to stop preaching about political virtues to others and focus on cleaning their own house first.

SATEES MUNIANDY

FORMER ADUN OF BAGAN DALAM, PENANG

SECRETARY- URIMAI PARTY

