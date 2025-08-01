Share

US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a reduction in tariffs on Malaysian goods—from 25 percent to 19 percent—was met with celebration by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who reportedly spoke with Trump just a day prior.

The Madani government and its supporters quickly praised Anwar for what they perceived as a diplomatic triumph. However, serious questions remain over the nature and extent of the sacrifices Malaysia made to secure this tariff cut.

Only days earlier, Anwar had publicly declared that he would not compromise the rights of the Bumiputras in exchange for reduced tariffs. Yet, in the aftermath of the reduction, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz admitted that the negotiations were tough and that sacrifices were indeed made.

Rather than basking in the praise, Anwar owes the Malaysian public an honest explanation: What exactly were the concessions made?

It was already clear that Trump would not go as far as he did for Singapore, whose tariffs were reduced to 10 percent. Even Anwar’s much-lauded role in brokering a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia seems to have played little part—Trump’s own pressure tactics and tariff diplomacy may have been the real catalyst behind the settlement.

Anwar may have talked tough about preserving national priorities such as Bumiputra rights and the halal industry, but the admission of “sacrifices” raises concerns. If these concessions touch upon Malaysia’s sovereignty, independence, or economic integrity, then the public has every right to be informed.

The government cannot tout reduced tariffs as a victory without disclosing the price paid for them. If Malaysia was pressured into accepting unfavorable or even intolerable conditions, then one must ask: were the reduced tariffs really worth it?

Anwar’s eagerness to align with Trump—who has consistently shown contempt for the Palestinian cause—also raises questions about his priorities. One might not always agree with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but it’s likely he would have told the Americans to take their conditions elsewhere if they threatened national dignity.

The core issue is this: Did Anwar, in his quest for international popularity, especially with the Americans, make compromises that undermine Malaysia’s sovereignty? The people deserve to know whether the reduced tariffs came at a price too high to pay.

