Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
1h

Rewritten Analysis of Geopolitical Dynamics:

Anwar Ibrahim’s ascent to prominence bears the unmistakable fingerprints of Washington’s machinations, casting him as a pliable instrument of American interests. His daughter’s admission to Johns Hopkins and his own affiliations with the World Bank align seamlessly with the CIA’s well-worn playbook for cultivating influence. The scaffolding of his rise, funded by neoconservative coffers and the National Endowment for Democracy, reveals a calculated investment by Western powers. Now, the proverbial devil demands its due, and Anwar, ensnared by his Faustian bargain, lacks the leverage to resist. The cost of such a pact is steep, as history attests: one does not trade their soul without consequence.

Donald Trump, too, understands the price of his provocative posturing, particularly when it kindles friction with a nation like India, which has inked a memorandum of understanding to procure over 500 Boeing aircraft. Embedded within this agreement lies an ouster clause, potentially activated by Trump’s rhetoric, which could prompt India to nullify the deal. Further complicating matters, the United States has faltered on its commitment to supply India with over 100 GE90 jet engines, delivering a mere two. India, undeterred, pivots to alternative partners, France’s Safran and Britain’s Rolls-Royce, both transferring technology for domestic jet engine production, alongside offers from Russia. India’s strategic autonomy renders it impervious to such delays.

India’s resilience is forged in the crucible of history, having endured manufactured famines, Nixon and Kissinger’s embargoes, and the West’s preferential treatment of Pakistan, policies that ultimately backfired. Neither India nor China, despite their rivalry, quakes at the threat of sanctions or bans; both nations have weathered such storms before. Malaysia, however, occupies a more precarious position. A haven for foreign job seekers and flight capital from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and increasingly China, Malaysia, much like Indonesia, lacks the leverage to defy the American juggernaut.

Trump’s rhetoric regarding a supposed oil bonanza in Pakistan reveals a more insidious agenda, particularly as significant reserves lie in Balochistan, a province that has defiantly declared independence from Islamabad. The region’s volatility, with armed militias targeting Chinese and Pakistani nationals with lethal precision, renders it a quagmire. Trump’s pronouncements inadvertently expose the hidden hand behind Pakistan’s terrorist networks, from Al-Qaeda to smaller but equally pernicious groups like Jamaat-e-Islami. With his administration’s tenure limited to just over three years, barring an earlier ouster, these revelations risk destabilizing an already fragile region.

In Malaysia's case when the US says 'Jump', unlike with India and China, it can't thumb its nose at the USA. Its only response is "How High?".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture