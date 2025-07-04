Share

The former Chief Justice, Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, has finally retired after six remarkable years at the helm of Malaysia’s judiciary.

Unquestionably, she was among the finest judges this country has ever had—someone who brought dignity, integrity, and respect to a much-maligned institution. Her leadership inspired faith in the rule of law at a time when the judiciary desperately needed credibility.

She could have easily been granted a six-month extension. Yet, those in power had other plans. The overwhelming public and professional plea to extend her term fell on deaf ears—specifically, those of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Given his current legal and constitutional predicament, it is not difficult to understand his preference for a pliant and malleable judiciary. This is not conjecture—it is a political reality that doesn’t take rocket science to comprehend.

Even a modest six-month extension for Tengku Maimun would have sent a powerful message: that the current government respects and upholds judicial integrity and independence. Sadly, that message was never sent.

Upon her retirement, Tengku Maimun remarked that a great burden had finally been lifted. I do not believe that someone of her moral fibre and unwavering integrity would have wanted to remain even a day longer than necessary. Yet, it is not about personal ambition—it is about what the judiciary and the nation needed.

At a time when legal institutions are under siege from political interference and public trust continues to erode, Tengku Maimun’s moral, legal, and constitutional guidance is needed more than ever. While she may feel a sense of relief stepping down, her retirement places a greater burden on her shoulders—to serve as a beacon and defender of the judiciary’s independence.

Malaysia is in dire need of respected, principled, and independent former judges to safeguard the institution from the grasp of self-serving politicians. Tengku Maimun’s retirement is not an end—it must be the beginning of a new chapter in her public role.

Her service to the nation has been invaluable. She will be remembered not just as a former Chief Justice, but as the moral conscience of a judiciary in need of deep, sustained reform.

Tengku Maimun stands as a reminder of what the judiciary can be—and what it must become.

