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Tengku Zafrul Aziz has conformed on his Linkedin account that he is honoured to serve as Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 in Dalian, China.

Tengku Zafrul has been participating in WEF meetings in both Davos and Dalian for a while now. The WEF is now very embedded within both the Malaysian government and major GLCs. WEF papers and consultants are often used to assist in policy formation and development.

There are a large number of government and opposition politicians who are members of the WEF. The article below, which was published when my Substack was blocked in Malaysia explained the nature of the WEF in Malaysia and local members.

Here is another article, also published when my site was blocked in Malaysia, with much more information about WEF activities in Malaysia.

Any electoral candidate in the coming state and general elections should be asked what their roles are in the WEF and what parts of WEF policies do they personally subscribe to.

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