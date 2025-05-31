Share

Fresh after the conclusion of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Thai and Cambodian authorities are raising their border skirmishes up to another level, where border crossings across the Thai-Cambodia frontiers maybe closed until further notice. In an update on Saturday afternoon, Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvari said that is just a plan.

Representatives of the Thai and Cambodian Armies met on Friday 20, May to try to resolve the issues, under the platform of the Joint Border Committee. While both sides agreed to use this platform to resolve the issue.

However, Khaosod just announced that the Thai government has decided to close 6 permanent and 10 temporary border crossings into Cambodia. Khaosod reports this decision was taken after some Cambodians stirred up nationalist sentiment urging not to buy Thai products. The Thai authorities fear the sentiment on both sides could potentially flare up into violence.

The border crossings that will be closed include:

* Chong Sa Ngam, Phu Sing District, Sisaket Province

* Chong Chom, Kab Choeng District, Surin Province

* Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province

* Baan Laem, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

* Baan Phak Kad, Pong Nam Ron District, Ratchaburi Province

* Baan Hat Lek, Khlong Yai District, Trat Province

Ten temporary checkpoints that will likely be affected are:

* Chong Arn Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province

* Baan Ta Phraya, Ta Phraya District, Sa Kaeo Province

* Baan Nong Plue, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province

* Baan Khao Din, Khlong Hat District, Sa Kaeo Province

* Baan Sap Tari, Soi Dao District, Chanthaburi Province

* Baan Bueng Chanang Lang, Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province

* Baan Suan Som, Sai Dao District, Chanthaburi Province

* Baan Muen Dan, Bor Phroi Subdistrict, Bor Rai District, Trat Province

* Baan Chamong, Nonsi Subdistrict, Bor Rai District, Trat Province

* Chong Sae Takoo, Chanthabphet Subdistrict, Baan Puat District, Buriram Province

The situation is fluid at the moment and could change.

