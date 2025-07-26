Share

While artillery exchanges continue between Thailand and Cambodia along the Surin, Sisaket, and Ubom Ratchatthani border areas, fighting has now broken out in Trat province to the south.

On July 25, a massive convoy of Thai armored personnel carriers and tanks were rushed to the Thai-Cambodia border. Thai forces are now poised to enter Cambodia, with F-16 air support to create a buffer zone and prevent anymore Thai civilian casualties along border towns. There are now approximately 100,000 evacuated Thais staying in camps, temples, and the homes of relatives deeper into Thailand.

Cambodian rockets, aimed at Thai military bases are very inaccurate and hit and killed at least 20 Thai civilians. Five border districts along the Cambodian border are still considered unsafe for people to return, as Cambodian rockets are able to reach up to 50 kms into Thai territory.

The conflict is now in the third day of fighting. Cambodians are using Russian BM-21 and PHL-81 rocket systems, while the Thais are responding according to the severity of each attack.

Cambodian NGOs supported by Cambodian military and unknown foreign support are claiming that Cambodia is the innocent party to Thai aggression. Social media shows children screaming amid confusion, but there is no location to verify these posts. Pictures coming from the Thai side are much more vivid, showing casualties and damaged property. These pictures and videos are creating deep emotions among the Thais.

No casualties have been reported on the Cambodian side until this morning. The Phnom Penh Post claims 5 Cambodian soldiers were killed and 21 injured, while 8 were killed with 50 casualties since June 24. So far there has been no corroboration to support such civilian casualties over a very sparse and relatively uninhabited border area with Thailand. Certainly, no pictorial or video evidence.

Meanwhile in Thailand, authorities have found Cambodian nationals assisting Cambodian armed forces in targeting rocket fore. The Thai public has grown very angry towards Cambodian nationals, while Thai nationalism is at a high. Blood donation drives are being organized in all areas. The Army has taken over many rural areas along the border.

Conflict has now expanded to the Trat-Koh Kong areas to the south

Early this morning (July 26) clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces erupted along the Trat border area around Ban Chamrak. This is not far away from the Thai Ko Chang tourist area. Thai forces quickly retaliated.

The Thai Navy has now launched Operation Trat Pikhat Pairee 1 to push back Cambodian forces back into Cambodia. The Thai Government has declared martial law in Trat and parts of Chantaburi. There are reports a Thai submarine is now in the area to protect Ko Chang from any possible attacks. This could be an attempt to sabotage Thai tourism in the area.

Attempts by the ASEAN Chair represented by Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim failed yesterday to obtain any cease fire as Thailand stated that they have the right to defend their territory from any armed infringement.

Although both countries have withdrawn their respective ambassadors, there are still commercial flights between Bangkok and Phnom Penh continuing. This is perhaps one sign that both countries treat the fighting as border skirmishes up to now.

