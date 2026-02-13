Share

Thailand’s Election Commission is under pressure after a host of allegations have been made about election fraud on Sunday’s (Feb 8) general election. The election results gave Bhumjaithai Party a commanding lead making way for prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul to continue as prime minister.

Members of the public have been making complaints ever since voting was completed on 5pm Sunday.

There are accusations all over the country that voters received between 1,000-5,000 Baht payments for voting for a particular party at the ballot box. People’s Party workers found barcodes on the back of votes at many booths that enabled someone to link votes with individuals.

The tallies at many voting booths doesn’t match the number of voters. Some people were caught putting in multiple votes into ballet boxed at some polling booths.

Another situation has been highlighted on social media were vote tallies were mis-reported on tally sheets.

Polling just before the election indicated that the People’s Party would win the aggregate vote, but most were surprised when Bhumjaithai won the aggregate vote.

An anonymous politician claimed that the People’s Party is demanding the election be invalidated because of the cheating and abuses in the counting process. The results have 60 days to be certified and there are protestors outside the Election Commission Office in Bangkok.

There have been more than 5,000 complaints made to the Election Commission over last Sunday’s general election.