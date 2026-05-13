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The Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday launched the “Thai Helps Thai” or “Thai-Chuay-Thai” mobile discount grocery program at parliament house. The intent of the program is to use motorcycles with sidecars, pick up vans and trucks to sell essential goods at lower prices directly to communities, especially those in remote areas.

The objective of this program is to reduce the cost of living by delivering discounted daily essentials (10-30% cheaper than markets/malls) straight to people. Goods maintain standard quality; savings come from lower branding/marketing costs.

The program is being supported by giving fuel subsidies of Baht 1,000 for motorcycles, Baht 1,500 for sidecars, and Baht 3,000 per month for pickup trucks. The government will also supply starter kits for entrepreneurs who enter the program. Vendors must sell at set prices and display them clearly.

Over 10,000 operators have registered so far. The program distributes 14 essential items including rice, oil, sugar, sauces, detergent, etc., through mobile units, post offices, and community shops.

This is not exclusively a farmers’ program for selling their own produce. The program focuses on mobile vendors distributing subsidized/affordable consumer goods. However, there are mentions of future expansion to include SME, community enterprise, and agricultural products, which could allow farmers or farmer groups to participate in direct/mobile sales.

The intent of this program is to help the community save money on the essentials they purchase, redefine retail, and create new entrepreneurial opportunities for those in remote areas especially. Most importantly, this means that farmers can also become retailers and aims to spark interest from the youth in rural areas that up this program, as an alternative to “Grap riders”.

There are many lessons for Malaysia here to look at potential programs that may help relieve rises in the cost of living due to the situation in the Middle East. The program can also reduce rural unemployment in rural areas and offer an alternative to “gig riders”.

The key to any cost-of-living relief programs should be aimed at empowering people directly, rather than using GLCs, as was undertaken through the Covid-19 era under then prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and finance minister Tengku Zafrul Tengu Abdul Aziz in the Prihatin assistance scheme.