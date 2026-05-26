Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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The National Judicial College of Australia has played a pivotal role in advancing judicial reform across Southeast Asia through its longstanding aid and capacity-building programmes. This initiative is particularly commendable, for the pathologies it seeks to address extend far beyond the narrow confines of SLAPP suits. In jurisdictions that have adopted elements of the Australian and American adversarial models, the same systemic abuses, procedural inefficiency, tactical exploitation, and unchecked escalation, plague commercial disputes and personal litigation alike.

It is therefore a striking irony that Australia, while eloquently championing the virtues of robust judicial oversight, rigorous case management, and principled investigation in its international engagements, frequently fails to uphold these standards within its own courts. Secondary litigation, effectively embedding ancillary cases within a primary action, has become commonplace. What is colloquially termed “trolley-load litigation” and “deep-pocketing” an opponent remains a regrettable feature of Australian justice, particularly in defamation and civil proceedings. Actions are routinely commenced on the most tenuous or trivial of grounds, turning the courtroom into an arena for attrition rather than the principled resolution of genuine disputes.

This disconnect between preached ideals and practised reality undermines Australia’s credibility as a regional model and highlights the urgent need for domestic reform to match its external advocacy.

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