Thai Supreme Court President Issues Anti-SLAPP Guidelines to Prevent the Misuse of Criminal Prosecutions
The justice system must not be used as a tool to silence the public
**PRESS RELEASE**
BANGKOK, May 25, 2026** — Today, Supreme Court President Adisak Tantiwong signed the *Recommendation of the President of the Supreme Court Regarding Dishonest Criminal Prosecutions B.E. 2569 (2026)*.
This crucial directive establishes a framework to screen out bad-faith criminal lawsuits—often referred to as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs)—and prevents the judicial process from being distorted or weaponized to harass individuals and suppress public opinion.
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The recommendation provides courts with clear guidelines to identify and investigate lawsuits filed with malicious intent, seeking undue advantage, or aiming to place an unjustified burden on the opposing party. It reaffirms the core legal principle that judicial procedures must not subvert the intent of the law or be used to threaten individual rights and freedoms.
### Indicators of Bad-Faith Litigation
The directive outlines specific circumstances that may indicate a prosecution is being conducted in bad faith, including: *
**Harassment and Coercion:**
Filing charges to harass, threaten, or cause undue harm to the accused, or using the threat of prosecution to pressure the accused into acting or refraining from acting. *
**Deception:**
Misrepresenting or concealing material facts from the court. *
**Jurisdictional Harassment:**
Filing a lawsuit in a court far from the defendant's domicile or workplace without a justifiable reason related to the trial. *
**Multiplicity of Suits:**
Filing multiple lawsuits based on the same facts or events solely to overwhelm the defendant with litigation burdens. *
**Targeting Public Interest Advocates:**
Suing individuals who are legally exercising their rights or expressing honest opinions for the public good. This includes advocates for human rights, natural resources and the environment, consumer rights, labor rights, and whistleblowers exposing corruption or unlawful acts.
### Strengthened Court Authority (Section 161/1) To enforce these guidelines, the court will exercise its authority under Section 161/1 of the Criminal Procedure Code:
**Immediate Dismissal:**
If there is clear evidence of dishonest prosecution, the court has the authority to dismiss the case during the preliminary examination stage. *
**Active Investigation:**
The court may initiate a prompt investigation into the grounds of the prosecution and can assign court officials to gather evidence. This ensures a more thorough, efficient, and fact-responsive process, ultimately enhancing public confidence in the justice system.
### Safeguards Against Abuse by Defendants To maintain a fair balance and protect plaintiffs' rights, the recommendation also includes safeguards against defendants who might exploit these new rules. If the court determines that a defendant is falsely alleging "dishonest prosecution" merely to stall or disrupt the trial, the court may immediately terminate proceedings on that specific issue and issue orders to prevent further abuse of the judicial process.
### Moving Forward
This recommendation reflects the Judiciary's commitment to protecting civic participation in a democratic society. It serves to protect freedom of expression and those who honestly engage with the justice system, while carefully balancing the rights of victims, defendants, and the public interest.
The Supreme Court’s recommendation marks a significant step forward in developing a criminal justice system that is effective, transparent, and responsive to current social realities. The Office of the Court of Justice will officially publish the recommendation in the Government Gazette in due course.
*Guided by Morality, Building Trust, Advancing Quality*
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The National Judicial College of Australia has played a pivotal role in advancing judicial reform across Southeast Asia through its longstanding aid and capacity-building programmes. This initiative is particularly commendable, for the pathologies it seeks to address extend far beyond the narrow confines of SLAPP suits. In jurisdictions that have adopted elements of the Australian and American adversarial models, the same systemic abuses, procedural inefficiency, tactical exploitation, and unchecked escalation, plague commercial disputes and personal litigation alike.
It is therefore a striking irony that Australia, while eloquently championing the virtues of robust judicial oversight, rigorous case management, and principled investigation in its international engagements, frequently fails to uphold these standards within its own courts. Secondary litigation, effectively embedding ancillary cases within a primary action, has become commonplace. What is colloquially termed “trolley-load litigation” and “deep-pocketing” an opponent remains a regrettable feature of Australian justice, particularly in defamation and civil proceedings. Actions are routinely commenced on the most tenuous or trivial of grounds, turning the courtroom into an arena for attrition rather than the principled resolution of genuine disputes.
This disconnect between preached ideals and practised reality undermines Australia’s credibility as a regional model and highlights the urgent need for domestic reform to match its external advocacy.