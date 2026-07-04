Picture: Sawasdee Thailand

Thailand has been ranked eighth in the world for the best healthcare systems in 2026, making it the highest-ranked country in ASEAN, according the NUMBEO Health Care Index by Country mid-year 2026 released July 3. The announcement highlights the country’s healthcare quality, accessibility and affordability, with officials saying the result reflects effective management and broad access to medical services. The survey had 50,587 respondents across the world.

The survey covering 101 countries ranks Taiwan first with a score of 87.1, followed by South Korea on 82.9 and the Netherlands on 81.1. Japan ranked fourth with 80.1, Austria fifth with 78.9, Ecuador sixth with 77.7, Finland seventh with 77.6, Thailand eighth with 77.5, while Denmark and Spain shared ninth and tenth places respectively with scores of 77.2. Malaysia is ranked 28th with a score of 70.7.

Thailand’s healthcare system stands out for providing quality services at affordable prices, supported by efficient administration and widespread access to treatment for the country’s citizens. The National Health Security Scheme, commonly known as the ‘30-baht universal healthcare programme’, as a key factor in ensuring people can receive treatment across the country.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalee Laksameesangchan claimed the survey reinforces Thailand’s reputation as a leading destination for medical tourism. A spokesperson said the country’s combination of accessible healthcare, quality medical facilities and broad treatment coverage continues to attract international visitors seeking medical care.

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