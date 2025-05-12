Share

We commend the foresight and political will demonstrated by the Warisan-led Sabah Government, under Datuk Seri Shafie Afdal, through the 2018 amendment to the Land Ordinance (Cap. 68), which significantly strengthens the legal foundation of the Originating Summons (OS) filed by the Sabah Action Body Advocating Rights (SABAR) to challenge the validity and applicability of several Federal laws.

This landmark amendment, which redefined “land” to include the continental shelf as part of Sabah’s legal and territorial jurisdiction, is not merely administrative—it is a bold assertion of Sabah’s sovereign rights under the North Borneo (Alteration of Boundaries) Order in Council 1954, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and Article 1(3) of the Federal Constitution.

By legislating the inclusion of seabed and subsoil areas beyond Sabah’s territorial waters, the Warisan government fortified Sabah’s claim over offshore resources—laying the groundwork for constitutional challenges such as SABAR’s OS, which contests the validity of:

The Territorial Sea Act (TSA) 2012,

The Continental Shelf Act 1966, and

The Petroleum Mining Act 1966,

as being inapplicable and unconstitutional within Sabah’s jurisdiction following the revocation of the 1969 Proclamation of Emergency on 19 June 2012.

In a significant development, SABAR recently obtained leave at the Kota Kinabalu High Court to adduce over 500 pages of historical documents from the British archives, including colonial correspondence relating to the 1954 and 1958 North Borneo Orders in Council, to support its case. This further affirms the historical and legal validity of Sabah’s original territorial boundaries—including the continental shelf and its natural resources—which were never lawfully ceded or extinguished by any act of Parliament.

This amendment is a critical piece of legal continuity that affirms Sabah’s enduring and rightful control over its territorial boundaries and resource wealth. Without it, SABAR’s legal position would lack a post-Emergency legislative anchor and foundation.

Full credit must be given to the Warisan government for enacting this visionary legal reform. It reflects a firm and principled commitment to defend Sabah’s sovereignty, uphold the rights of its people, and reclaim the constitutional guarantees under MA63 that have long been undermined.

We urge all present and future leaders to follow this example of courageous and principled governance, and to support ongoing efforts—both legal and political—to restore Sabah’s rightful autonomy and ensure that its wealth serves the people, not the few.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

