Paul Warren
3h

It demeans Trump for aspiring for the Nobel Peace Prize. So, maybe silence about not being awarded would be better for him and his team.

However, not being awarded the prize may just devalue the award as all other awardees may want to reflect on their accomplishments against Trump's! As for the committee, they may have just undermined themselves. I would reckon that one reason for not being awarded at this time might be that the peace itself has not happened. More importantly, if the closing date for consideration is long gone, then maybe, that's one way out.

But a representative of the committee gave a run down of the criteria they would be using which could dismiss consideration of Trump. Nice excuse that is not necessary for this year. But if it's a foreboding of how they are going to go in the next year, then I'd say, maybe the committee might have tarnished the image and value of the Peace Prize.

Deva Dasan
3h

Truly deserving of the prize.

