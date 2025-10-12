Share

The lead up to the 2025 Nobel Prize for Peace announcement was full of unnecessary drama. The media tried to turn the pending announcement are a competition between US President Donald Trump and Swedish activist/celebratory Greta Thunberg. The only issue that nominations for the prize closed at the end of January this year, and its not even known whether either of the two were even nominated for this cycle of the prize. This was just cheap and nasty ‘clickbait’.

Some past winners of the prize awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee annually have been controversial to say the least. Some argue that some selections have damaged the quality and standing of the prize. This is particularly so over the last two decades. Former US President Barak Obama won the prize in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples’. Nominations for the 2009 prize closed just a few days after Obama was inaugurated as US president. The European Union was awarded the prize in 2013 “for over six decades contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy, and human rights in Europe”. The United Nations Food Programme (WFP) “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution for bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict”.

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado refocuses the committee back towards democratic rights. This is something that is being trampled on today in many parts of the world. Maria Corina Machado is a doer rather than pontificator and thus an inspiration for many.

Maria Corina Machado, born on October 31, 1967, in Caracas, Venezuela, emerged as a formidable force in Latin American politics through her unyielding commitment to democratic ideals. Raised in a middle-class family, she studied systems engineering at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Her early career in the private sector, including roles at Polar Technologies and as an executive at Exponential Communications, honed her analytical skills and business acumen. In 2002, Machado co-founded Súmate, a civil society organization dedicated to promoting democratic participation and transparency in Venezuela’s electoral processes. This initiative drew international acclaim but also the ire of President Hugo Chávez’s regime, which accused her of conspiring against the state. Undeterred, she entered formal politics in 2010, winning a seat in the National Assembly as a representative for Miranda state, where she became a vocal critic of authoritarianism. Machado’s leadership shone in the 2019 National Assembly elections and the 2024 presidential vote, where she orchestrated opposition unity behind candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. Despite a landslide victory for the opposition—later disputed by Nicolás Maduro’s government—Machado faced bans from running for office, assassination attempts, and exile threats. As of October 2025, she remains in hiding within Venezuela, coordinating resistance efforts from the shadows.

However, the awarding of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has elicited sharp backlash, primarily from pro-Maduro factions, U.S. Trump administration allies, and progressive or anti-imperialist voices. Critics argue the decision undermines the prize’s emphasis on non-violent, universal peace efforts.

Today, very few winners are without any controversy. These are mainly along ideological divides. However, personally I can empathize with Machado’s need to live in hiding with threats against her life. Her courageous defense of freedom is inspirational to me, considering the position I find myself in today.

