When Anwar Ibrahim became prime minister, he brought in the rule that discussion about the 3Rs (Race, Religion & Royalty) are taboo for those critical of the government. The 3Rs has also included those who expose questionable business dealing of cronies, who have been designated untouchable (There are a number of the unmentionable). Many cronies are doing business with Royal households, where any comment about such dealings, could land a person in breach of the 3Rs, and under police investigation.

The police have set up a special task force, the unit Tindakan Khas (UTK) to investigate anytime someone exposes questionable business dealings. So basically, part of the TOR of the UTK is to crackdown, persecute and prosecute those who are exposing potential corruption.

In this way, the UTK within the PDRM is acting outside the constitution. The Malaysian constitution defines the roles and responsibilities of the different arms of government. If any party acts outside their assigned role and responsibility and someone exposes this, it becomes a crime, according to the UTK. They use sedition to give “teeth” to the 3Rs.

The UTK is acting outside the constitution, and they know this. The UTK is protecting the elite in Malaysia and their patriarchs, and are doing this with impunity. Absolutely no one should be put higher than the constitution.

This has all occurred under prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and his home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

As a consequence, crony elements are now rushing and collaborating with state governments under the protection of their patriarchs to secure as many “landgrabs” as possible. This state land is held on behalf of the people. Choice pieces of land are now finding its way into private ownership. These activities are not restricted only to ‘landgrabs’. Major contracts which never find the way to public tender, that should be open and transparent are being awarded to these cronies.

The 3Rs is standing in the way of open, transparent and accountable government. This is a retrograde step in Malaysia, which now cannot even be talked about.

