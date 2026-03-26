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26 March 2026

THE 40% RIGHT REDUCED TO POCKET MONEY — THE GAZETTE CONFIRMS IT

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) expresses grave concern and outrage over the Federal Government’s continued dilution of Sabah’s constitutional rights through a series of so-called “reviews” under Article 112D.

Let us be absolutely clear:

What has been presented as “progress” is, in truth, documented evidence of constitutional non-compliance.

*1. THE GAZETTE SPEAKS FOR ITSELF — AND IT IS DAMNING*

Under the *Federal Government Gazette P.U. (A) 364/2023*, the law states:

“Bagi tempoh enam tahun… Kerajaan Persekutuan hendaklah membuat kepada Negeri Sabah… pemberian masing-masing berjumlah RM125.6 juta, RM300 juta, RM306 juta, RM312 juta, RM318 juta dan RM325 juta.”

This means:

* Sabah is allocated between RM125.6 million to RM325 million annually

* For the period *2022 to 2027*

Let the public understand the scale of this:

This is not even remotely close to 40% of federal revenue derived from Sabah.

*2. THIS IS NOT A REVIEW — THIS IS A REPLACEMENT OF THE CONSTITUTION*

Article 112C and the Tenth Schedule guarantee Sabah:

A share based on revenue derived from the State

But what has been done instead?

* A fixed lump sum is imposed

* Through negotiation

* Without transparency

* Without any disclosed calculation of actual revenue

The constitutional formula has been quietly replaced with arbitrary figures.

This is not compliance.

This is substitution.

*3. FROM RM300 MILLION TO RM600 MILLION — STILL A FRACTION OF WHAT IS OWED*

The Prime Minister has since announced an increase to *RM600 million annually*

Let us ask the obvious question:

If Sabah’s entitlement is based on 40% of revenue — where is the calculation?

Even RM600 million is:

* A political figure

* Not a constitutional figure

Doubling an unconstitutional amount does not make it constitutional.

*4. A HISTORICAL BETRAYAL*

In 1969, when the first review was conducted:

* The agreed amount reflected the growth grant and revenue reality

* It was closely aligned to the constitutional intent

Today:

* Sabah generates billions in federal revenue

* Yet receives *hundreds of millions*

This is not a review. This is a steady erosion of constitutional rights over decades.

*5. STATE CONSENT DOES NOT LEGITIMISE CONSTITUTIONAL BREACH*

It has been suggested that Sabah “agreed” to these arrangements.

Let us be clear:

No state government has the authority to waive or dilute a constitutional entitlement.

The Federal Constitution is supreme.

Consent cannot legalise what is unconstitutional.

*6. THE GAZETTE IS NOT A SHIELD — IT IS EVIDENCE*

The Government may rely on the Gazette as justification.

But legally and morally:

The Gazette is not proof of compliance — it is proof of deviation.

It shows:

* No transparent methodolog

* No linkage to actual revenue

* No adherence to constitutional principles

*7. THIS IS WHY THE COURTS MUST INTERVENE*

The Sabah Law Society’s legal challenge is not only justified — it is necessary.

Because this is no longer about numbers.

This is about whether the Constitution still means anything.

If the Federal Government can:

* Ignore the formula

* Replace it with negotiated figures

* And call it “review”

Then:

Every constitutional safeguard becomes negotiable.

8. FINAL WORD

For over 60 years, Sabah has been told to wait.

Now we are told to accept:

* RM300 million

* RM600 million

* Or whatever figure is politically convenient

But the Constitution does not say:

“Such amount as the Federal Government deems affordable.”

It says:

A share based on revenue derived from Sabah.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

Sabah is not asking for more.

Sabah is asking for what is already guaranteed.

Until the 40% entitlement is properly calculated and honoured:

Every Gazette, every announcement, and every “deal” will stand as evidence — not of progress — but of breach.

Daniel John Jambun

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Kota Kinabalu