One of Malaysia’s absurd stories - all losers

Yesterday December 4 the Georgetown High Court ruled in favour of 3 DAP stalwarts in a defamation case brought by them against PAS MP Dr Siti Mastura.

In what could be described as an absurd rant, Siti tried to connect Lim Kit Siang, his son Lim Guan Eng, and Teresa Kok to the deceased Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) leader Chin Peng. The DAP trio brought Siti to court with a defamation action and won the case with damages. Lim Kit Sian was awarded RM300,000, Lim Guan Eng RM250,000, and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok RM200,000, a total of RM750,000.

Public figures would usually hold such comments in the same vain they were said in. The comments reflect more upon the stupidity of Dr Siti, rather than defame any of the DAP trio, who are evergreen politicians. Siti’s rant was just too silly to be taken seriously.

However, the DAP trio thought the need to take legal action in a way ‘grifters’ after a quick buck would.

Personally, I feel being acquainted with Chin Peng would be an honour. Chin Peng fought the Japanese when they occupied Malaya and then went on to fight the British colonials. Wow! I would wear a T-shirt with his name on it any day. Chin Peng is Malaysia’s answer to Che Guevara.

Chin Peng fighting British colonialism.

There was nothing in the case to show the DAP trio had any moral high-ground. Rather the court proceedings against Siti just showed up DAP pettiness. It reinforced the stereotype of the DAP with the Malay heartland.

The DAP is the biggest loser.

