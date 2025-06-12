Share

Yusoff Rawather was today acquitted of both drug trafficking and possession of fake pistols at Kuala Lumpur High Court today. Yusoff Rather was a former research assistant of Anwar Ibrahim, who has filed a sexual assault case against him.

According to Judge Jamil Hussin, the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Yusoff on both charges. Yusoff’s lawyer said the prosecution had failed to prove that Yusoff had any knowledge, custody, and control of the drugs and fake pistols.

This leads to the hypothesis that these items were planted by someone in Yusoff’s car. Evidence circulating around indicates the police set up Yusoff Rawther and charged him with the offences he was just acquitted of.

This is a deep conspiracy that leads up to the home minister and prime minister. Did the police act unilaterally, without the knowledge of the home minister. If they did, a prudent public prosecutor would have discovered the drugs and fake pistols were a plant in the evidence. They haven’t dome their case due diligence correctly. Therefore, one must assume the home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail must have had some knowledge.

The trial leads straight towards the prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who had a strong motive to see Yusoff Rawther incarcerated. Yusoff Rawther’s sexual assault case against Anwar was due to commence on June 16, but has been delayed until July because of an appeal by Anwar against the court hearing the case.

The police and home minister must be held accountable for the actions taken against Yusoff Rather. In addition, it must be examined as to whether Anwar Ibrahim himself played any role in this great injustice to Yusoff Rawther.

This calls for a Royal Commission.

