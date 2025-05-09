Share

The political fate of Rafizi Ramli, Deputy President of PKR and current Minister of Economy, hangs in the balance as talk intensifies over a looming contest for the party’s number two post.

While contests are a hallmark of democratic engagement, this one appears to be sanctioned—if not orchestrated—by none other than PKR President and Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim. If so, the writing may already be on the wall for Rafizi.

A contest between Rafizi and the ever-loyal Saifuddin Nasution, the current Minister of Home Affairs, would pose little threat to the former. Rafizi, with his idealistic reform credentials and significant grassroots support, could easily overcome Saifuddin, whose political career has largely been tethered to blind loyalty rather than visionary leadership.

The election of Nurul Izzah may culminate in a full-blown purge of reformist dissent within the party.

However, developments on the ground suggest a more formidable contender is being groomed—Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah. Long regarded as the “Puteri Reformasi,” Nurul has largely remained on the sidelines of late, following a brief stint as senior economic and financial advisor to the Prime Minister—a position she resigned from amid public backlash over allegations of nepotism. Her reemergence now appears calculated.

Although Nurul’s symbolic stature in the reform movement is undisputed, her concrete contributions to party development, policy reform, or grassroots mobilization remain vague. The mere fact that her name is floated for such a high-ranking party post has reignited concerns about nepotism within PKR—a party that once prided itself on being the antithesis to cronyism and corruption.

Anwar has not publicly endorsed any candidate, but whispers within party corridors point to his quiet blessing of Nurul’s candidacy. The sudden chorus of support from party warlords, many with vested interests in staying aligned with the President’s inner circle, is a telling sign. These same individuals are now peddling the narrative that Nurul’s potential candidacy is not a case of nepotism but one of merit—a narrative that stretches credibility.

Even reasonable leaders in the party have gone silent on the issue. Some now claim that Nurul is a more capable leader than Rafizi, glossing over the fact that Rafizi has been the party’s intellectual and strategic workhorse, despite his less-than-stellar performance as Minister of Economy. The ministry itself, critics argue, was a hollow creation—an appeasement role to placate Rafizi’s immense influence within the party after the last internal election.

Anwar, in his attempt to balance loyalty with legacy, made a strategic error by awarding the powerful Home Affairs portfolio to Saifuddin instead of Rafizi. This sidelining appears to have sowed discontent, and now, through this coming contest, it may culminate in a full-blown purge of reformist dissent within the party.

Rafizi is no ordinary party member. His sacrifices for PKR are well-documented—from engineering electoral strategies that led to victories, to enduring costly legal battles in defense of party principles. To see him potentially ousted not by merit but by a succession drama cloaked in reformist language is a betrayal of the very ethos PKR was built on.

The 2025 party elections were already marred by controversy, with serious procedural concerns swept under the rug. Now, the possible elevation of Nurul Izzah to the party’s second-highest post could be the final nail in the coffin of Reformasi. Once heralded as a political movement to dismantle entrenched patronage and dynastic politics, PKR risks becoming a mirror image of the very institutions it vowed to reform—UMNO, MIC, and even DAP.

The possible elevation of Nurul Izzah to the party’s second-highest post could be the final nail in the coffin of Reformasi.

Nepotism, once an exception, is now alarmingly normalized in Malaysia’s political culture. For reform to mean anything, it must be seen to be practiced, not selectively applied. Even if Nurul is capable—and many believe she is—her very proximity to Anwar should be reason enough to disqualify her from seeking the Deputy Presidency at this juncture.

The question remains: will Nurul have the political maturity and ethical compass to stand aside, thereby preserving the integrity of Reformasi and PKR’s democratic ideals? Or will she lend her name to a process that may fatally compromise both?

Time will tell. But for now, the winds of change that once swept through PKR appear to have stilled—perhaps permanently.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: