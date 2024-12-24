Share

By Nadezhda Romanenko

With Donald Trump set to return to the White House in just a month, the full scale of the deception surrounding Joe Biden’s presidency is finally coming to light. The Wall Street Journal’s recent exposé on Biden’s declining health – and the calculated efforts of his team to cover it up – reveals a reality that world leaders and the American public had long suspected but were discouraged from acknowledging.

For the past year, Washington’s top officials maintained the fiction that Biden was fully capable of leading the nation, even as evidence to the contrary mounted. Behind the scenes, his schedule was tightly controlled, his public appearances carefully choreographed, and his engagements with world leaders reduced to brief, highly scripted moments. The result? An administration running on autopilot while projecting an image of stability that no longer existed.

The consequences of this deceit extend far beyond US borders. As Trump prepares to take office, his administration will inherit not just a divided nation but a world that has grown increasingly wary of America’s reliability.

The global implications of America’s deception

The world’s leading powers are observant. Governments in Moscow, Beijing, and beyond are well aware of the dynamics at play. Attempts to manage perceptions of Biden’s health signal potential instability, something no serious nation overlooks. In times of delicate diplomacy and heightened global competition, perception matters as much as action.

Can Biden effectively engage in meaningful dialogue with President Xi Jinping if his advisors fear unscripted conversations? Can he manage complex negotiations with President Vladimir Putin when his team doubts his stamina for sustained talks? These are not rhetorical questions but pressing concerns for those charting the course of international affairs.

For global powers seeking balanced and constructive engagement with the United States, the uncertainty surrounding Biden’s leadership complicates diplomatic initiatives. Without clarity from Washington, even the best-intentioned efforts toward cooperation risk faltering. The image of the US as a steady, reliable partner is essential not just for America but for the stability of global relations.

Trump’s return represents, for many, a course correction – but the damage to US credibility will not be easily undone. Washington’s reliability has been thrown into question not because of policy missteps, but because the highest levels of the US government were complicit in perpetuating a dangerous lie.

A Democratic Party in disarray

The most glaring issue isn’t Biden’s health itself – age and decline are part of life. The real scandal lies in how Democratic leadership chose to manage the situation. Faced with clear evidence that Biden was no longer capable of fully executing the duties of his office, the party’s inner circle opted to suppress and mislead rather than confront the truth.

It’s a damning reflection of the state of American politics. Those closest to Biden placed their own political survival above the nation’s well-being, calculating that holding onto power was worth the cost of undermining public trust. But as Trump’s return looms, the reckoning for this deception is already underway.

Is Trump’s return the solution?

For Trump’s supporters, his victory signals a rejection of the secrecy and dysfunction that defined the latter half of Biden’s presidency. Trump’s blunt, unpredictable style may lack polish, but it offers something Biden’s administration increasingly could not – visibility.

Yet Trump’s return also highlights the fragility of the system itself. Biden’s cover-up wasn’t the work of one man, but an entire apparatus of aides, media allies, and party loyalists who enabled the deception. Trump may bring transparency, but the same political machinery that propped up Biden still exists.

The task ahead for Trump isn’t just reversing Biden’s policies – it’s restoring faith in the presidency as an institution. Without systemic reform, the next crisis could look strikingly similar, regardless of who occupies the Oval Office.

The road ahead

As Biden exits the stage, the Democratic Party must confront its failure head-on. There are no easy answers, but accountability is a necessary first step. Acknowledging the scale of the deception, addressing the culture of secrecy, and ensuring that future leaders are not shielded in the same way is critical to preventing a repeat of this debacle.

For Trump, the challenge is to prove that his return marks not just a personal victory, but a turning point for American governance. His incoming administration will need to navigate a world that has grown accustomed to questioning Washington’s competence and sincerity.

The international community will remain cautious. Rebuilding trust will require more than strong rhetoric – it demands consistency, stability, and a commitment to truth, even when inconvenient.

The Biden presidency may be ending, but the scars left by the deceit surrounding it will shape the global order for years to come. Trump’s victory signals a shift, but whether it can heal the fractures left behind remains to be seen.

Originally published in RT 24th December 2024

