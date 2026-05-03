Purported author of slanderous letter Sarah Chidgey (see letter below)

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In a throwback to the colonial era, a letter purportedly written by a British civil servant in London, Sarah Chidgey, Head of International Education in the British government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), is circulating in the Malaysian higher education system.

Ms. Chidgey’s missive rehearses several false pretences made in support of their client the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), which is embroiled in a legal and reputational battle related to the selling of unaccredited certificates through commercial agency arrangements with Malaysian universities and training companies.

The UK government dispatch from a lower middle-ranking bureaucrat is addressed to the most senior people in the Malaysian higher education system including Dr Anessee Ibrahim the Secretary General of the Malaysian Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) and Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

The objective of the letter, which has so far not been verified as authentic by the DBT, appears to be to insist that CMI certificates sold in Malaysia meet all accreditation regulations in the United Kingdom (UK).

The implication is that Malaysia, as a former colony, should accept the authority of its erstwhile colonial masters, notwithstanding its own sovereign law and regulations with which CMI does not comply.

Despite ongoing litigation and regulatory investigations Ms. Chidgey’s letter further claims that, “CMI are now being specifically targeted with accusations of wrong-doing and demonstrably false claims about the legitimacy of the Dual Award model.”

The letter has come amid several other revelations about the accreditation and recognition of so-called “UK degrees” offered at British franchise universities in Malaysia. One example of this is the medical degree at Newcastle University in Malaysia (NUMed), which the British do not recognize for direct entry into medical training in the UK.

Claims by the Department of Business and Trade concerning CMI

Ms. Chidgey, claiming to act for the DBT, insists that the UK government is not aware of any compliance issues relating to CMI global operations. This is despite multiple UK government investigations and public domain coverage in local and regional media of compliance concerns related to the commercial sales of CMI certificates.

She claims falsely that the Malaysian MOHE investigation into CMI exonerated them, but she left out the MOHE conclusion that CMI must contact the MQA for formal regulatory compliance.

Following that meeting, MQA advised CMI to complete a formal equivalency assessment of their certificates and issued a public statement that universities should stop selling unaccredited certificates such as those sold by CMI.

In support of CMI Sarah insisted that one CMI Level 7 certificate had achieved Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF) equivalency status as a TVET certificate in December 2025.

She failed to mention that this is not an accreditation status, nor that the CMI has been selling unregulated certificates since 2017 and currently has many Level 4 and Level 5 certificates sold through Malaysian universities that are not regulated by the MQA.

In the opening paragraphs of her letter Sarah mentions the UK certification bodies including Ofqual, Qualifications Wales, CCEA Regulation, and the Scottish Qualifications Authority. After a thorough investigation by the writer, all these UK authorities have confirmed that no CMI certificates or diplomas offered outside the UK are accredited by them. Local accreditation outside the UK is solely a matter for local accreditation agencies, in the CMI case this is local accreditation is absent.

Personalization, defamation and conflict of interest

In an extraordinary departure from professional, intergovernmental etiquette, Sarah Chidgey personalizes her defence of CMI by attacking, “… individuals [who] continue to undermine and disparage the operating models of UK Professional Bodies in Malaysia, specifically the Chartered

Management Institute and the Dual Award model.”

She goes on to solicit and importune the Malaysian government for help to protect the CMI and to attack the “individuals” by jointly condemning them in public and officially denouncing the evidence of malpractice at CMI. This borders on defamation and is wholly inappropriate for a civil servant.

Ms. Chidgey is less forthcoming about her own personal interests in the CMI. There is reason to believe that she has at least one family member in a senior position in the CMI.

She is also a member of the CMI International Advisory Committee, despite there being no public record of official UK government approval for that appointment. This membership allows her access to networks of senior business leaders and royalty in the UK and comes with remuneration for attendance expenses, time off work and travel and accommodation for meetings.

The letter was provided to the CMI CEO Ann Franke which shows a close relationship with the CMI and its senior officers which breaches the standards of civil service independence.

Examination of Sarah Chidgey’s letter can lead to only two conclusions. First, she has gone rogue by using an official DBT letter for fraudulent purposes to help and support her friends and family.

Second, if the letter is an official correspondence, then it appears to be the official policy of DBT to lie to foreign governments about the UK products and services they are promoting for export around the world.

The DBT have been contacted for comment on the fact of Sarah Chidgey’s letter and its contents and also to comment on whether it is authentic and represents official UK government policy. In addition, Sarah Chidgey has been contacted directly. At the time of writing, they have not replied.