The civil court may offer better justice and restitution against Najib Razak than the criminal process
On March 31, 2026, the Malaysian High Court found former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak liable in a civil lawsuit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd, ordering him to pay an RM 5.25 billion for losses incurred by the company. A second conviction for 25 charges of abuse of power on December 2025 added another 15 years in prison after he completes his first sentence with an RM 13.5 billion fine.
This civil court decision provides much better justice than Najib’s two criminal convictions.
Both of Najib’s criminal convictions well maybe subject to a future commutation or full pardon of his existing sentences, allowing him to be a free man once again and even run for parliament. This process was seen when the Pardons Board met early in 2023 and cut his prison sentence by 50 percent and original fine to RM 55 million.
Any future Pardons Board meetings may absolve Najib of all penalties he must pay to the state. This would be more likely of UMNO after the next election takes a major place in the next government. Some pundits even believe that current UMNO president and deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi would push such a deal through.
However, any Pardons Board does not have jurisdiction over civil claims and court decisions. Thus, Najib would be still lumbered with RM 5.25 billion payment to SRC for losses.
Such a payment, should SRC pursue it by selling off Najib’s assets will leave him with very little once he is a free man again after the next general election. There is always a chance that Najib could overturn the civil judgement on appeal, as it was granted in the High Court. He must exercise his right to appeal before March 31.
Thus, the civil judgement against Najib is the only real justice and restitution against him, excepting the four years he served as an inmate in unknown conditions in Kajang Prison. Very few people really know what conditions Najib is serving his term in Kajang Prison.
In Malaysia, crooks and in particular the Malay elite which Najib comes from are not meant to go to jail in any circumstances. No doubt Najib’s lawyers will not make it easy for his assets to be identified through legal maneuvers, and SRC’s willingness to pursue Najib.
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The very foundations of the criminal proceedings against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, its statutes, its application, and the judiciary that rendered judgment, are now under formal scrutiny by the FBI. In fact it has been so for 9 months now but distracted by the goings on in the middle east.
At the heart of this inquiry sits the previous Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the FBI officials she oversaw in California and New York during the 1MDB investigations.
What is quietly surfacing is a pattern of politically orchestrated cases and probes, directed against Najib by Lynch at the behest of the Clinton machine. The alleged catalyst? Najib’s refusal, while Prime Minister, to provide the pre-election financial contributions the Clintons had sought. A refusal that, it appears, carried a steep price including former president Obama;'s threats made face to face with him during his visit to Malaysia at the behest of the Clintons.
Should the matter shift to civil proceedings, as many now anticipate, or would prefer, the outcome may echo the OJ Simpson precedent. There, the Goldman family secured a landmark civil judgment after the criminal acquittal, prevailing under the far lower threshold of “balance of probabilities” rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt. In a civil court, evidence need not be ironclad; it need only tip the scales.
Yet Najib’s path to justice is not closed. A fresh trial awaits, perhaps even sooner than expected, once the present Middle Eastern turmoil subsides and international attention can refocus. The hands of Loretta Lynch and her Clinton patrons, it is increasingly clear, were far from clean in this affair. That uncomfortable truth, however, has scarcely been aired within Malaysia itself.
Equally troubling is the emerging picture of Sivarasa Rasiah’s reported collusion with elements of the CIA and American neoconservative networks, portrayed by some as their willing local operative (useful idiots).
The sums of US money allegedly funnelled to him and others to destabilise an elected government speak not merely of influence, but of something darker: potential treason. In Malaysian law, treason carries the ultimate sanction, death, or, at the very least, a sentence of life imprisonment. And the rot, as those closest to the matter now whisper, runs far deeper than the figure of Sivarasa alone.