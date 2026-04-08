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Gopal Raj Kumar
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The very foundations of the criminal proceedings against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, its statutes, its application, and the judiciary that rendered judgment, are now under formal scrutiny by the FBI. In fact it has been so for 9 months now but distracted by the goings on in the middle east.

At the heart of this inquiry sits the previous Department of Justice under Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the FBI officials she oversaw in California and New York during the 1MDB investigations.

What is quietly surfacing is a pattern of politically orchestrated cases and probes, directed against Najib by Lynch at the behest of the Clinton machine. The alleged catalyst? Najib’s refusal, while Prime Minister, to provide the pre-election financial contributions the Clintons had sought. A refusal that, it appears, carried a steep price including former president Obama;'s threats made face to face with him during his visit to Malaysia at the behest of the Clintons.

Should the matter shift to civil proceedings, as many now anticipate, or would prefer, the outcome may echo the OJ Simpson precedent. There, the Goldman family secured a landmark civil judgment after the criminal acquittal, prevailing under the far lower threshold of “balance of probabilities” rather than proof beyond reasonable doubt. In a civil court, evidence need not be ironclad; it need only tip the scales.

Yet Najib’s path to justice is not closed. A fresh trial awaits, perhaps even sooner than expected, once the present Middle Eastern turmoil subsides and international attention can refocus. The hands of Loretta Lynch and her Clinton patrons, it is increasingly clear, were far from clean in this affair. That uncomfortable truth, however, has scarcely been aired within Malaysia itself.

Equally troubling is the emerging picture of Sivarasa Rasiah’s reported collusion with elements of the CIA and American neoconservative networks, portrayed by some as their willing local operative (useful idiots).

The sums of US money allegedly funnelled to him and others to destabilise an elected government speak not merely of influence, but of something darker: potential treason. In Malaysian law, treason carries the ultimate sanction, death, or, at the very least, a sentence of life imprisonment. And the rot, as those closest to the matter now whisper, runs far deeper than the figure of Sivarasa alone.

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