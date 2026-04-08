Share

On March 31, 2026, the Malaysian High Court found former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak liable in a civil lawsuit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd, ordering him to pay an RM 5.25 billion for losses incurred by the company. A second conviction for 25 charges of abuse of power on December 2025 added another 15 years in prison after he completes his first sentence with an RM 13.5 billion fine.

This civil court decision provides much better justice than Najib’s two criminal convictions.

Both of Najib’s criminal convictions well maybe subject to a future commutation or full pardon of his existing sentences, allowing him to be a free man once again and even run for parliament. This process was seen when the Pardons Board met early in 2023 and cut his prison sentence by 50 percent and original fine to RM 55 million.

Any future Pardons Board meetings may absolve Najib of all penalties he must pay to the state. This would be more likely of UMNO after the next election takes a major place in the next government. Some pundits even believe that current UMNO president and deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi would push such a deal through.

However, any Pardons Board does not have jurisdiction over civil claims and court decisions. Thus, Najib would be still lumbered with RM 5.25 billion payment to SRC for losses.

Such a payment, should SRC pursue it by selling off Najib’s assets will leave him with very little once he is a free man again after the next general election. There is always a chance that Najib could overturn the civil judgement on appeal, as it was granted in the High Court. He must exercise his right to appeal before March 31.

Thus, the civil judgement against Najib is the only real justice and restitution against him, excepting the four years he served as an inmate in unknown conditions in Kajang Prison. Very few people really know what conditions Najib is serving his term in Kajang Prison.

In Malaysia, crooks and in particular the Malay elite which Najib comes from are not meant to go to jail in any circumstances. No doubt Najib’s lawyers will not make it easy for his assets to be identified through legal maneuvers, and SRC’s willingness to pursue Najib.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent journalism alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733

Subscribe Below: