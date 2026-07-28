Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
11m

The Network School is a sinister operation, a Trojan Horse of the West whose undisclosed purposes are not clear. And in a day and age where the hegemony of a declining West seeks to dominate our young minds, it is a great decision by governments to drive these Trojans out of our countries.

Neither Robert Kuok, Anand Krishnan, nor any of the multi billionaires like Yeoh Tiong Lay, Datuk Tiong and Wong, Arumugam Pillay, the millions of Chinese millionaires and billionaires, those Malays and Indians who've made it to the top went to such schools. They did it through natural innovation and hard work without having to sell the sovereignty of their countries or their souls to the devil. Send em all packing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture