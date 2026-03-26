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Over the last month diesel prices in Peninsula Malaysia have risen from RM3.04 to RM5.52. This is due to surging oil prices from the Gulf War and activation of the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

This represents an RM2.48 rise in a matter of weeks.

Only today has the Malaysian Food Manufacturers warned that such a price rise of diesel will put the survival of food, beverage, and consumer goods manufacturers, especially SMEs at risk. Such an increase in operating and logistical expenses will have to be passed onto trade customers, who will pass them onto consumers.

The first concern is the cost-push inflation rising prices will bring to communities on everyday necessity goods. This will make it very difficult for many families to cope.

This will affect aggregate consumer demand and lower trade. Lower trade will affect many SMEs which will suffer greater financial stress, where cashflows will be strained.

Any inflation flowing through the economy will make it difficult for Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to reduce interest rates to alleviate private sector financial suffering.

Consumer spending could go back to the doldrums the nation experienced during 2021-2022. Weaker consumer spending will affect GDP growth this year. The rippling effects of this would be lower tax collection and thus force the government to increase the deficit.

To alleviate the potential cost-push inflation that will come through the economy due to higher diesel prices, the government might be better off if it lowered the subsidy on RON95 somewhat and reallocating the subsidy to diesel. This would bring Malaysian fuel prices back into some form of relative parity.

The government will need interest rate flexibility if there is a decrease in economic activity during the year. Lower interest rates would lesson the financial strain on businesses and consumer housing loans. However, this may also make it more challenging for the government to raise new bonds to cover the increasing deficit due to the extra subsides on fuel.

Malaysian certainly needs more of its economists to give opinions on the above issues as the nation could be heading towards stagflation with decreasing economic growth and rising inflation.

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