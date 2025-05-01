Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shiva's avatar
Shiva
4m

This closure reflects the business environment and the commerciality of operations . Continential presumably made the decision on commercial considerations . It is also testimony of the heavy responsibilities GLCs face to operate with government expectations and agenda . This is cost to the Rakyat too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture