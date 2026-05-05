Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
4h

Hey man, great article! I was in Bangkok (still am) back in 2015 when the Erawan Shrine bombing took place. I was one block away and captured one of the first images of the carnage. The way I understand it now, is that perhaps separatists backed probably by CIA perpetrated this crime to sow distrust between the Kingdom of Thailand and China and her proxies. I fear that we will see more false flags as the world heats up and cold conflicts heat up. I wrote a piece about it a while back. Not my best work but I make a prediction where I see more of this kind of stuff happening. Thoughts? https://tommytrouble.substack.com/p/a-bomb-a-patsy-and-a-pivot

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