Share

The election of two Malays—Syahredzan Johan and Yong Syefura Othman—into the DAP’s Central Executive Council (CEC) has been portrayed as a sign of growing inclusivity within the party.

However, the reality behind this symbolic gesture raises deeper concerns about the party’s true nature and priorities.

While their appointment may appear as progress, it masks an undeniable truth: despite its repeated proclamations of being a multi-racial party, the DAP remains overwhelmingly dominated by Chinese leadership and influence.

The demographic composition speaks volumes. Indians and Malays together make up roughly 30% of the population, yet they remain politically marginalized within the DAP.

Those who do rise within the party are not necessarily backed by grassroots support, but rather by influential factions—primarily Chinese-dominated ones.

Without these internal endorsements, it is virtually impossible for capable and independent Malay or Indian leaders to ascend meaningfully within the party.

Within the DAP, Malays and Indians often find themselves divided on whether to champion their respective community’s causes.

Even when they do, their voices are subdued by the party’s larger Chinese-dominated agenda.

In this climate, the interests and priorities of the Chinese community continue to take precedence.

Syahredzan and Syefura were not elected into the CEC because they are bold or visionary Malay leaders. On the contrary, their selection may have more to do with their agreeable, non-confrontational nature—making them more palatable to the dominant leadership.

With such weak representation, it’s difficult to see why young Malays would be drawn to the DAP, especially when other political parties exist that explicitly prioritize Malay and Islamic interests.

Why join a party only to be relegated to the third echelon of leadership?

Why be content with symbolic inclusion when real influence remains elusive?

The rhetoric of increasing Malay participation in the DAP is idealistic, perhaps even noble, but ultimately naive.

The truth is that Malays and Indians have yet to earn real respect within the party. Too often, they are used as mere window dressing to disguise the party’s ethnic character.

At present, Malays do not even constitute 10% of DAP’s membership. It is difficult to see how that can change unless the party undergoes a significant ideological and structural transformation. Even if Malays join, many may only do so if offered electoral seats—an opportunity that remains tightly controlled.

Would the DAP ever be willing to appoint a Malay as chairman or secretary-general? So far, there’s little evidence to suggest this is even being considered.

Advancement within the party remains conditional on support from dominant factions, which continues to limit the space for independent Indian or Malay voices.

In fact, more and more Indian members are becoming disillusioned with the DAP’s direction. It is increasingly doubtful that Indians see a promising future in the party.

Syahredzan and Syefura may be sincere in their efforts, but their optimism appears misplaced.

DAP’s Chinese leadership understands that an influx of Malay members could fundamentally alter the party’s current balance of power—and they are unlikely to allow that to happen.

At its core, DAP is still locked in competition with the MCA for Chinese support. This fact alone undermines its claim to being truly multi-racial. Malays who rise within the party should not be deluded by their positions in the CEC into believing that a genuine future for Malays exists in the DAP.

That belief is, at best, a political mirage—entirely divorced from the party’s realities on the ground.

By P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 8, 2025

Subscribe Below: