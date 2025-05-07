Murray Hunter

Europe and American political elites fail to learn from the collapse of the Roman empire and other deline of civilizations such as Egypt and Greek kingdom under Alexander, the great. So history is repeating itself.

"There is nothing in the world more shameful than establishing one's self on lies and fables." ~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Humans fear reason, but they ought to fear stupidity- for reason can be hard, but stupidity can be fatal." ~ Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"In the sciences, the authority of thousands of opinions is not worth as much as one tiny spark of reason in an individual man." ~ Galileo Galilei( February 15, 1564-: January 8, 1642

Families and societies together with nations fall and deteriorate by a long series of negligence to nurture and groom the next generation from moral and ethical perspectives.

narcissistic and self preoccupation with pleasure, entertainment and instant satisfaction are all seeds of destruction sown long ago by the ruling elites.

The existing education infrastructure fails to emphasize the most fundamental fibric of a sound and stable society. When family fails, the decline is automatic. The wisdom of the past still serves an eternal purpose, if society as a whole were to thrive and continue.

“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”

― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)

He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave. Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)

. Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be attained only by someone who is detached. Simone Weil (3 February 1909 - 24 August 1943

Wealth, fame, reputation and status are all sinking sands without a moral foundation. Wisdom such as the above, prolongs and strengthens nations.

