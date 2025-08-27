Share

The historians say that the famous Dome of the Rock (Qubbat al Sakhra) in Jerusalem has been destroyed / rebuilt at least 11 times since it was completed by the Ummayad Caliph Abdul Malik ibn Marwan around 691 AD (Jay Smith).

Contrary to the standard Islamic narrative Abdul Malik ibn Marwan was an anti-Trinitarian Christian, most likely a Nestorian Christian. From the 4th to 8th centuries AD the entire Near East and Middle East (Anatolia/Turkey to the Levant - Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan) all the way into Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Iran, India, China hosted significant numbers of Christians especially Nestorian Christians.

Archbishop Nestorius who was appointed the Patriarch of Constantinople in 428 AD developed his views to understand the incarnation of the divine Logos, the Second Person of the Holy Trinity as the man Jesus Christ. His mentor had been Theodore of Mopsuestia; Theodore had long taught a literalist interpretation of the Bible and stressed the distinctiveness of the human and divine natures of Jesus. Nestorius took these leanings with him when he was appointed Patriarch of Constantinople by Roman Emperor Theodosius II. Nestorius' teachings became controversial when he publicly challenged the long-used title Theotokos (Mother of God) for the Virgin Mary. He suggested that the title denied Christ's full humanity, arguing instead that Jesus had two loosely joined natures, the divine Logos and the human Jesus. As such he proposed Christotokos (Mother of Christ) as a more suitable title for Mary. Nestorius' opponents found his teaching too close to the heresy of adoptionism – the idea that Christ had been born a man who had later been 'adopted' as God's son. Nestorius was especially criticized by Cyril, Pope (Patriarch) of Alexandria, who argued that Nestorius' teachings undermined the unity of Christ's divine and human natures at the Incarnation. Nestorius’ views were deemed heretical at the First Council of Ephesus in 431, leading to the Nestorian Schism, when churches supportive of Nestorius broke away from the rest of the Christian Church.

From the 4th to the 8th century AD there were raging disputes between the Roman Church (those who worshipped the Theotokos - Mary mother of god and Jesus son of god) versus the Nestorian Church which disputed the divinity of Mary and addressed Mary as the Christotokos (Mary mother of Christ). This period also coincides with the Late Antiquity period in Christianity (3rd - 8th century AD) which saw the decline of the Roman Empire and the rise of Christianity as a major force, with significant cultural and political transformations.

Besides Nestorianism, throughout the first eight centuries of Christianity there were serious disputes over the divinity of Christ, the divinity of Mary, the belief or rejection in the concept of Trinity, iconic images of Jesus and Mary etc. We also know about these centuries’ long disputes (and the bloodshed they caused among Christians) from the Seven Ecumenical Councils that were held from 325 AD (1st Council of Nicea) until the seventh Ecumenical Council held in 787 AD also in Nicea (the 2nd Council of Nicea). 362 years of sectarian strife. Here is a brief of the Seven Ecumenical Councils:

1. 325 AD 1st Council of Nicea - Refuted Arianism (which denied the divinity of Christ).

2. 381 AD 1st Council of Constantinople - Affirmed the full divinity of the Holy Spirit against the Macedonian heresy (denied the full divinity of the Holy Spirit).

3. 431 AD Council of Ephesus.

i. Condemned Nestorianism (which divided Christ into two persons, one divine and one human).

ii. Affirmed Mary as Theotokos (“God-bearer” or Mother of God).

iv. Declared Christ as one person with two natures (divine and human united).

4. 451 AD Council of Chalcedon

i. Defined two natures of Christ (fully divine and fully human)

ii. Rejected Monophysitism (belief in a single divine)

5. 553 AD 2nd Council of Constantinople

i. Condemned Nestorian tendencies.

ii. Reaffirmed the unity of Christ’s two natures.

6. 681 AD 3rd Council of Constantinople

i. Condemned the teaching that Christ had only one will

ii. Affirmed that Christ has two wills, two energies, two natures

7. 787 AD 2nd Council of Nicea

i. Restored legitimacy of sacred images in Christian worship

The Quran which appeared in 610 AD, just 57 years after the 5th Ecumenical Council of Constantinople of 553 AD says about the Jews and Christians, “That they said, "We killed Christ Jesus the son of Mary, the Messenger of Allah"; but they killed him not, nor crucified him, but so it was made to appear to them, and those who differ therein are full of doubts, with no knowledge, but only conjecture to follow, for of a surety they killed him not – 4:157 ”.

“and those who differ therein are full of doubts”. Clearly the Quran was referring to the ongoing Christian debates current at that time about the nature and divinity of Christ. All the Seven Ecumenical Councils until 787 AD dwelled on the same disputes for over 362 years. This would include Christian disputes over the death of Christ on the cross and the crucifixion – which are at the core of Christian teachings. For example, wars were fought between the early Christians over the concept of ‘divine impassibility’ – a divine Christ who did not feel pain versus a not divine Christ who did feel pain when he was crucified on the cross.

At the alleged time frame of the prophet (570 – 632 AD) Nestorianism had a very strong presence throughout Anatolia, Egypt, north Africa, the Middle East and to China and India. The Seerah literature or the prophet’s biography says that when he received the first revelation of the Quran (in 610 AD), his first wife Khadijah binti Khuwaylid took the prophet to see her cousin Waraqa ibn Naufal who was a Nestorian Christian priest. Waraqa reassured the prophet that indeed he was the chosen messenger of god. The Seera also says that when the prophet had married Khadijah 15 years earlier, their marriage ceremony was solemnised by the same Waraqa ibn Naufal according to Nestorian Christian customs. This strongly implies that besides Waraqa, his cousin Khadijah and the prophet were all Nestorian Christians.

The Seera also says that in 617 AD, to avoid persecution by the Quraysh tribe in Mecca the prophet despatched a group of the earliest ‘Muslims’ to seek help from the Negus (Najashi) in Ethiopia who was also a Nestorian Christian. The Muslims were led by Jaafar ibn Abi Talib the Prophet’s cousin and brother of ʿAlī. The Seera literature records that when Jaafar ibn Abi Talib was granted an audience with the Najashi, he recited Sura Maryam, which says that Jesus was not the son of god. The Najashi immediately agreed that Sura Maryam had spoken the truth. Being a Nestorian Christian, the Najashi rejected the divinity of Christ.

The Seera literature lends much support to the idea that the prophet, his first wife Khadijah, Waraqa ibn Naufal, the Najashi in Ethiopia were all Nestorian Christians.

· Patricia Crone (1945–2015) cast doubt on the traditional Seerah literature. In ‘Hagarism: The Making of the Islamic World’ (1977), co-authored with Michael Cook, Crone argued that early Islam had more in common with Judaism and Christianity. Crone suggested that early Muslims considered themselves more a Judeo-Christian sect before eventually developing into a distinct Islamic identity. Islam was the result of a rebellion against the Byzantine and Persian empires in the seventh century. The early Arabs were inspired by a certain Jewish messianism, which Crone and Cook refer to as “Hagarenes”. Then a hundred years later in the eighth century these Arab “Hagarenes” began to evolve a specifically Arab version of monotheism as they recognised the need to establish their own religious identity.

· Gunter Luling (d. 2020) also held the view that early Islam was an anti-Trinitarian, Christian sect. Luling even said that the early Muslims were the true Christians. Later, this early anti-Trinitarian Christianity evolved and morphed into an exclusive Arab-centric religion which took the name Islam. My own view is that early Islam was indeed a Nestorian sect which rejected the divinity of Jesus Christ. And the Quran is a translated Nestorian Christian document.

· In 2009 Professor Muhammad Svend Kalisch, a native German Muslim and professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Munster in Germany made a statement that was quite startling to many people. Professor Kalisch said that there was no evidence to support the existence of a historical “Messenger Muhammad”.

· Professor Suliman Bashear argued that Islam developed as a religion gradually within the historical context of Judaism and Christianity rather than being the revelation of a prophet. In other words, Bashear was questioning the intervention of a “prophet” of Islam.

· The well-regarded pseudonymous scholar Christoph Luxenberg says that Islam is an amalgam of Syrian Christian influences which were prevalent at that early period and had a great influence on the early Arab ‘Muslims’

· Another pseudonymous scholar on early Islam, Ibn Warraq says that Islam was not born as a unique entity. The early Arabs forged their religious identity from the more sophisticated civilisations which existed around them. That would certainly include the Christians, Jews and Persian Zoroastrian religion.

And exactly because the early Arabs had split from their Judeo-Christian origins in the eighth century to strike out on their own, it explains the absence of historical evidence for the sudden emergence of a new “prophet” of Islam. The whole thing was a fabrication.

In the long running conflict between Nestorians, Arianism and other anti-Trinitarian sects in early Christianity, the Dome of the Rock or Qubbat al Sakhra in Jerusalem which was built by Abdul Malik ibn Marwan was obviously an anti-Trinitarian church – and it remains so until this day. In Jerusalem the Dome of the Rock sits facing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (which believes that Jesus is the son of god). In the following ‘tourist map’ of Jerusalem you can see the proximity of the anti-Trinitarian Dome of the Rock right across from the Trinitarian Church of the Holy Sepulchre (both circled in red).

The earliest inscriptions on the Dome of the Rock, commissioned by Abd al-Malik ibn Marwan, include references to Mary and Christ. These inscriptions, some of the earliest surviving examples of Quranic text in an architectural context, emphasize the unity of God (Tawhid) and reject the Christian doctrines of the Trinity and the divinity of Jesus, according to Smarthistory and Britannica.

Some of the inscriptions on the inside walls of the Dome of the Rock say:

· People of the Book (Christians)!

· Do not exaggerate in your religion,

· Jesus son of Mary, was only a Messenger

· say not ‘Three’ – Cease!

· Far be it that He should have a son

· It befitteth not God (to) take unto Himself a son

The inscriptions on the outside walls of the Dome of the Rock include:

· He begetteth not nor was begotten.

· God, Who hath not taken unto Himself a son

These inscriptions on the Dome of the Rock have an overbearing focus on the conflict between the Trinitarians and non-Trinitarians within Christianity. This was really a sectarian fight within early Christianity which eventually evolved into today’s Christianity and Islam.

The Dome of the Rock which was completed in 691 AD was the Nestorian answer to the Church of the Theotokus (also known as the Nea Church) which had been built around 543 AD in Jerusalem by the Roman Emperor Justinian.

The Nea Church was the largest and most famous church in Jerusalem at that time dedicated to the “Mother of God” (Theotokus). However, it was destroyed to rubble during the Sassanian invasion of Jerusalem in 614 AD. Over 75 years later the Ummayads who were Nestorian Christians built the anti-Trinitarian, Church of the Christotokus (Mother of Christ) which became known as the Dome of the Rock (Qubbat al Sahra). The Dome of the Rock began its life as the anti-Trinitarian answer in the rivalry between the Nestorians and the Trinitarians.

The octagonal architecture of the Dome of the Rock bears testimony to its Christian origins. Muslims today are at a loss to explain why the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem has an octagonal shape. It is perhaps the only Muslim shrine that has an octagonal shape. There was no other mosque in early Islam that was built in the octagonal architecture. The octagonal architecture is typical of Late Antiquity Christian churches. Which will explain why there is no qibla in the Dome of the Rock. It was a Nestorian Church.

Abdul Malik ibn Marwan, like his grandfather Muawiya, was a Nestorian Christian. Abdul Malik was anti-Theotokos.

Octagonal churches were a part of Late Antiquity Christianity. The octagonal church plan was a tribute to the ‘double’ four-fold way. For example, the church of St. George at Izraa in southern Syria is an octagonal church which is still standing. The Church of St. George is considered one of the most important archaeological buildings in the world because it is one of the octagonal buildings that were built in 515 AD (https://sana.sy/en/?p=273198).

In addition to Sts. Sergius and Bacchus and San Vitale. The cathedral of Bosra (Syria) is another example of the octagonal church design. The church dated from 512 AD.

There are no other mosques in early Islam which have been built using an octagonal design.

The Christian origins of the Dome of the Rock is cast in stone for eternity.

