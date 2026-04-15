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The ECRL between Kota Baru in Kelantan to Port Klang, via the ports of Kemaman and Kuantan will enable a land bridge to Port Klang. This will allow a direct connection between the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca.

This link will be highly competitive with the proposed Kra Land bridge between Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The distance by sea for both projects are very similar, as ships using the proposed Kra project will have to cruise into the Gulf of Thailand first. This offsets some of the Thai competitive advantage against the ECRL land bridge. In addition, if the Malaysian land bridge can be first into the market, it will have an advantage over the Kra project.

Thus, a competitive Kemaman/Gebeng to Port Klang land bridge in operation before Kra is a game-changer in China-Japan-Korea and Mena-European trade. This could potentially build Port Klang into one of the most strategically important ports in the region.

Plans should be underway to make the Malaysian land bridge a success.

Fortunately for Malaysia, Thailand is still seeking investors for the project. However, much of the highway between Chumphon and Ranong has already been built, while the rest is still in construction.

Enter the ECRL land-bridge

The ECRL between Kota Baru in Kelantan to Port Klang, via the ports of Kemaman and Kuantan will enable a land bridge to Port Klang. This will allow a direct connection between the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca.

This link should be highly competitive with the proposed Kra Land bridge between Chumphon in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. The distance by sea for both projects are very similar, as ships using the proposed Kra project will have to cruise into the Gulf of Thailand first. Thus, a competitive Kemaman/Gebeng to Port Klang land bridge in operation is a potential game-changer in Korea-Japan-Korea and Mena-European trade. This could potentially build Port Klang into one of the most strategically important ports in the region.

The key to a successful ECRL land bridge is trimming down de-load and re-load times at the ports at both ends. This normally takes 1-3 days. The land bridge authority will need to develop very efficient logistics to make the land bridge effective. Secondly, charges must be very competitive with the costs for shipping companies using the existing shipping route around Singapore.

Another improvement upon the land bridge would be to enable trains to travel up to the Penang Port, which would completely by-pass the Melaka Straits and save another 1.5 days shipping time. Most of the infrastructure already exists, and this route could in theory be in operation before the link to Port Klang is completed.

The ECRL land bridge would greatly reduce sea traffic in the Straits of Melaka. It would become an important route, should there be any mishap within the Melaka Strait. China would become very interested in using the route, should the civil war in Myanmar render the Kyaukphyu too dangerous to use. Strategically, the Melaka Strait is a dilemma for China.

Positive externalities from an existing project

Since the ECRL is an ongoing project, the land bridge will provide massive positive externalities that will benefit both the East and West coasts. The land bridge will boost shipping, transport, and provide Malaysia another lever to be competitive over the Port of Singapore.

In effect, the ECRL land bridge will require minimal investment, above what has already been committed. What is needed most is Malaysian politicians, bureaucrats, and businesspeople to jump in and support Malaysia’s upcoming land bridge, rather than look at the failed Thai proposal in awe.

Malaysia’s land bridge could become one of the region’s most strategic assets, and project Malaysia’s economy forward. In 2024, 23.7-25 percent of the world’s maritime trade, worth USD 5.3 trillion passed through the South China Sea into the Melaka Straits.

This is one project where Malaysia boleh.

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