Share

China’s involvement in Cambodia’s Funan Techo Canal is about much more than just trade or infrastructure—it’s about power, influence, and the shifting balance of geopolitics in Southeast Asia. On the surface, this project appears to be a straightforward economic initiative: a 180-kilometer canal connecting the Mekong River to the Gulf of Thailand, allowing Cambodia to bypass Vietnamese ports and directly access global maritime trade routes. But look deeper, and the canal is part of a much larger strategic contest—one that pits China’s String of Pearls against India’s Necklace of Diamonds, a high-stakes game where ports, naval bases, and infrastructure investments are not just about commerce but about control.

For years, China has been weaving a web of strategic outposts across the Indian Ocean and beyond. This is what analysts call the String of Pearls—a network of Chinese-funded ports, commercial hubs, and military-friendly facilities designed to secure China’s energy supply lines and trade routes. It is Beijing’s answer to one of its greatest vulnerabilities: its dependence on maritime trade, particularly through the Strait of Malacca, a narrow chokepoint between Malaysia and Indonesia where an estimated 80% of China’s oil imports pass through. Any disruption here—whether due to conflict, piracy, or foreign intervention—could strangle China’s economy. And so, Beijing’s response has been to diversify its maritime options and expand its strategic footprint.

Each “pearl” in this chain of influence strengthens China’s position. Gwadar Port in Pakistan, developed with heavy Chinese investment, provides Beijing direct access to the Arabian Sea, bypassing the need to rely solely on the Malacca Strait. Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka, leased to China for 99 years after Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, is a crucial refueling and logistics hub. Kyaukpyu Port in Myanmar gives China an alternative energy supply route via a pipeline to Yunnan, while Djibouti—China’s first overseas military base—establishes Beijing’s presence at the gateway to the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

Now, the Funan Techo Canal could become the next “pearl” in this strategy. If completed, it would provide China with even greater control over regional trade flows and further integrate Cambodia into its orbit. Cambodia is already Beijing’s closest ally in ASEAN, repeatedly blocking the bloc from taking a strong stance against China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. With the canal, China would not only strengthen its economic grip on Cambodia but also weaken Vietnam’s strategic leverage.

For Vietnam, this project is a direct threat—both economically and environmentally. The Mekong Delta is Vietnam’s rice bowl, a critical agricultural hub that feeds millions and drives a significant portion of the country’s economy. But the canal could disrupt the Mekong’s natural flow, increasing saltwater intrusion, altering sediment deposits, and jeopardizing food security for tens of millions of Vietnamese farmers. Beyond that, there’s the geopolitical consequence: by giving Cambodia an alternative to Vietnamese ports, the canal reduces Hanoi’s influence over Phnom Penh, further isolating Vietnam within ASEAN.

India, meanwhile, is watching all of this with growing concern. For New Delhi, the String of Pearls is not just about China securing its trade routes—it’s about Chinese encirclement. With Chinese-backed ports in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and now potentially Cambodia, India risks being surrounded by Beijing’s growing influence. This is why India has developed its own counter-strategy—what former Indian Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh called the Necklace of Diamonds back in 2011.

If China’s strategy is to build pearls, India’s response is to place diamonds—a network of strategic alliances and military partnerships designed to block and contain Beijing’s influence. That’s why India has secured access to Chabahar Port in Iran, providing a counter to China’s Gwadar. It’s why India has strengthened ties with Indonesia and secured naval access to Sabang Port, near the Malacca Strait. It’s why India has developed military and logistical facilities in the Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, allowing it to monitor Chinese movements in the Indian Ocean. And it’s why India has deepened defense cooperation with Vietnam, supplying military hardware and conducting naval exercises in the South China Sea.

This is not just an India-China competition—it’s part of a larger battle for influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad alliance—comprising India, the U.S., Japan, and Australia—is actively working to counterbalance China’s rise. Japan is investing in port infrastructure in Sri Lanka and Myanmar, the U.S. has expanded its military footprint in the Philippines and Guam, and Australia is deepening defense ties with India and ASEAN. The Funan Techo Canal fits squarely into this power struggle—if it becomes another Chinese-controlled trade route, it strengthens Beijing’s grip over Southeast Asia. If regional players push back, it could become another contested space in the broader Indo-Pacific competition.

So what happens next? If the canal is built with Chinese funding, Cambodia will be even more deeply embedded in China’s economic orbit, reducing Vietnam’s influence over its neighbor and reshaping regional trade flows. Vietnam will likely respond by intensifying its strategic alignment with India, Japan, and the U.S., ensuring it doesn’t stand alone in facing China’s expansion. India, too, will continue expanding its Necklace of Diamonds, leveraging its partnerships to ensure that China doesn’t gain unchallenged dominance in the region.

The Funan Techo Canal, then, is far more than just an infrastructure project—it’s a geopolitical flashpoint. It is part of a larger contest over who sets the rules in the Indo-Pacific, who controls the trade routes, and who ultimately dominates the region’s economic and security landscape. Whether it becomes another Chinese pearl or whether regional players manage to push back will determine the future balance of power in Southeast Asia. One thing is clear: as the water begins to flow through this canal, so too will the currents of influence and control.

——————————————————————

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an international relations analyst. He completed his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

Subscribe Below: