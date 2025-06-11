Istana Sabah

We take note of the opinion article titled “Power Behind the Istana Gates: Musa Aman’s Quiet Influence in Sabah’s Election”, authored by Dr Arnold Puyok and published on 10 June 2025.

We thank Dr. Puyok for his thought-provoking insights and acknowledge the value of academic discourse in enriching our democratic conversations.

Nonetheless, as political observers and civil society leaders, we offer a different perspective — one that reflects the growing sentiment on the ground. For us, the future of Sabah must not be decided behind closed doors or through elite arrangements. It must be determined openly, and by the people.

1. The People — Not the Palace — Must Choose

The suggestion that “the next chief minister is unlikely to be Shafie” is not merely speculative — it risks shaping public opinion before a single vote is cast. It normalises a dangerous idea: that even if Warisan and its allies win a majority, someone more “acceptable” to powerbrokers can override the voters’ choice.

The assertion that the Governor’s “unfettered discretion” — a consequence of the removal of Article 6(7) of the Sabah Constitution — could be invoked to bypass leaders with legitimate mandates opens the door to constitutional ambiguity and erodes trust in Sabah’s democratic institutions.

2. Musa Aman’s Return Symbolises the Old Politics Sabah Must Move Past

We acknowledge Dr. Puyok’s view that Musa Aman may represent political stability to some. However, for many Sabahans, his era (2003–2018) is associated with allegations of corruption, cronyism, and weakening state autonomy. Though charges were later dropped, the public was denied a full airing of evidence in court — a fact that continues to cast doubt.

The real source of instability today is not political opposition but decades of failed leadership, internal coalition strife, and inability to resolve basic issues like:

Chronic water and electricity shortages,

Sabah’s growing development gap with Sarawak,

Youth unemployment and brain drain,

And the failure to realise Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement under MA63.

This is the reality Sabahans endure — and it demands new leadership, not a return to the old.

3. Shafie Apdal and Warisan Offer a Democratic Alternative, Not a Threat

Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal was chosen as Chief Minister in 2018 through a legitimate electoral mandate. His administration took initial steps toward institutional reform, transparency, and state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

What is often omitted is that in 2020, it was Musa Aman — not Shafie — who attempted to return to power through a backdoor arrangement, bypassing the electorate. That attempt failed, and the assembly was rightfully dissolved to return the mandate to the people.

If Warisan wins again, the rakyat’s voice must be respected — not blocked by hidden hands.

4. This Election Is a Referendum on Who Holds Power — The Elites or the People

This is no longer a typical state election. It is a referendum on whether Sabahans want to reclaim power from those who believe decisions should be made behind palace doors or in elite boardrooms.

Only a strong, clear mandate from the people can prevent post-election manoeuvring, backroom deals, or constitutional manipulation. The clearer the result, the harder it becomes for anyone — even behind Istana gates — to defy the will of the people.

5. Sabah Must Rise with Dignity — Not Be Told Who Is "Acceptable"

Sabahans deserve a government that is capable, clean, and rooted in state rights — not one dependent on federal proxies or recycled elites.

We must reject the notion that “power knows best.”

We must insist: Only the people know best.

Warisan envisions a Sabah that governs itself with dignity, not dependency — one where those who failed or exploited the system are shown the door, not handed the keys again.

Let the People Speak

We respect diverse views — including those from academia. But we must also remind all Sabahans that no narrative, no opinion — no matter how neutral it appears — should ever condition us to surrender our democratic rights.

Let no one decide for us. Let no gate decide who leads us.

Come election day, let us speak clearly, loudly, and decisively — not for any individual, but for the future of Sabah itself.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

and

Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

