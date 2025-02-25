Share

The world isn’t flat—it’s structured. And in this structure, Malaysia finds itself in the middle, caught between the world’s great powers and struggling to break free from the economic forces that keep it in the semi-periphery.

According to World-Systems Theory, the global economy operates like a three-tiered hierarchy. At the top are the core nations—the U.S., Germany, Japan—the ones that control high-value industries, set the rules of global trade, and dominate intellectual property. At the bottom, the periphery nations—resource-rich but industrially weak economies in Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia—supply raw materials and cheap labor while remaining dependent on external capital. And then there’s the semi-periphery, a group of industrializing but structurally dependent nations like Malaysia, Brazil, and China, which are still reliant on core economies for advanced technology, high-value exports, and financial stability.

For Malaysia, this is the challenge. Despite its economic growth, strong industrial base, and increasing foreign direct investment, it hasn’t yet achieved the level of innovation-driven prosperity that defines core economies. Its Export Complexity Index (ECI)—a measure of how diversified and sophisticated a country’s exports are—still shows that Malaysia depends heavily on external markets and foreign intellectual property.

Contrast this with South Korea. Both countries started from similar positions—former colonial economies reliant on resource extraction—but South Korea broke free through state-led industrial policy, aggressive technology acquisition, and globally competitive firms like Samsung and Hyundai. Malaysia, on the other hand, remains locked into commodity exports, low-margin electronics assembly, and foreign-controlled industries. The question is: how does Malaysia move up the global economic food chain?

That answer isn’t just about trade policy or industrial planning. It’s about how Malaysia fits into the Grand Strategy of Great Powers. A grand strategy is the long-term blueprint through which a great power aligns its political, economic, and military tools to achieve national objectives. Right now, three major players—the U.S., China, and to some extent, Russia—are engaged in a high-stakes competition to shape the 21st century global order. And Malaysia, like other semi-periphery nations, must navigate this complex chessboard with extreme caution.

On the geopolitical front, the U.S. is focused on its Indo-Pacific Strategy, strengthening military and economic partnerships to counterbalance China’s influence. At the same time, China is expanding its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), using infrastructure diplomacy and investment projects to lock in long-term dependencies across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Malaysia sits at the crossroads of these two competing visions, benefiting from both but also at risk of being pulled too far in either direction. Militarily, the U.S. is deepening its security partnerships in ASEAN, while China’s naval expansion in the South China Sea poses direct challenges to Malaysia’s economic zone and national security.

Economically, both superpowers are shaping the global order in their own ways. The U.S. leverages the power of the dollar as the global reserve currency, its control over international institutions like the IMF and World Bank, and its ability to dictate financial flows through sanctions and trade agreements like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Meanwhile, China is executing an alternative strategy—using state-backed investments, currency swaps, and industrial policies to challenge Western dominance. Malaysia, which has attracted significant Chinese investment in ports, railways, and industrial zones, must walk a fine line between securing economic opportunities and avoiding overdependence.

Diplomatically, the world is shifting. The liberal international order, long dominated by the West, is facing new challengers. China and Russia are pushing alternative groupings like BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and regional trade blocs to counterbalance U.S. influence. Malaysia, with its traditional commitment to ASEAN centrality, has to carefully navigate this multipolar reality, ensuring it doesn’t get caught in the gravitational pull of any one great power.

So what does Malaysia do? How does it break free from the semi-periphery trap and chart its own course in a world dominated by grand strategic rivalries? There are four critical moves:

First, Malaysia must move beyond commodities and low-margin manufacturing. It can’t just be a supplier of palm oil, petroleum, and semiconductor parts—it needs to own the industries of the future. That means investing in AI, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and semiconductors—not just as an assembly hub, but as a global leader in innovation and intellectual property. South Korea did this by aggressively acquiring technology, nurturing national champions, and protecting key industries. Malaysia needs to do the same.

Second, it must strengthen regional economic alliances. ASEAN, with its 650 million people and $3.6 trillion economy, should be leveraged as a counterweight to great power economic coercion. That means deepening intra-ASEAN trade, joint technology development, and industrial cooperation. Instead of relying on the U.S. or China, Malaysia should be building a regional supply chain ecosystem that is resilient and self-sustaining.

Third, technology transfer must be a national priority. Foreign investment is great, but if Malaysia is just hosting factories without absorbing knowledge, it remains trapped as an assembly-line economy. The government must negotiate stronger agreements, ensuring that multinational corporations don’t just extract profits but also develop R&D hubs, train local talent, and transfer critical technologies.

Finally, Malaysia must enhance its economic sovereignty. That means reducing foreign debt dependency, ensuring that megaprojects don’t become financial liabilities, and focusing on domestic capital formation through sovereign wealth funds, venture capital, and strategic state investment in high-growth sectors.

But even with a strong strategy, Malaysia faces a major external risk: the possibility of a Thucydides Trap—where an established power (the U.S.) and a rising power (China) find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Malaysia, as a small but strategically located economy, risks getting caught in this geopolitical crossfire. If it plays its cards wrong, it could end up as a permanent supplier of raw materials and cheap labor in someone else’s grand strategy—whether that’s Beijing’s, Washington’s, or both. But if it plays them right—leveraging its location, economic potential, and diplomatic flexibility—it could secure a place among the world’s leading economies.

Because in this global chess game, you either write the rules or follow them. And for Malaysia, the time to decide is now.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. He did his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

