Throughout the past centuries the mullahs have claimed that the hadith explains (BAYAN) the Quran. The hadith being the alleged sayings of the prophet. Bayan in Arabic is deemed as ‘explanation’. No one has challenged the mullahs on this point. Largely because nearly all the 1.9 billion Muslims, including the mullahs themselves do not know what is written in the Quran.

The mullahs’ contention can be disproved and dismissed by a variety of factual proofs both from the Quran and the mullahs’ own writings.

The Quran says plainly that the Quran itself is an explanation (BAYAN), a guide and a teaching for mankind.

Sura 3:138 هَـٰذَا بَيَانٌۭ لِّلنَّاسِ وَهُدًۭى وَمَوْعِظَةٌۭ لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ

Which means ‘This is an explanation (BAYAN) for mankind, and a guide and a teaching for the God-fearing’.

So the mullahs’ contention that the hadith is the BAYAN or explanation of the Quran (and hence of all things for mankind) contradicts the Quran. Since it was the prophet who taught us the Quran it is not possible that he said one thing in the Quran and said something exactly opposite in the hadith. Which means that hadith is fake. The hadith can never explain the Quran.

Then there are not enough hadith to explain all the 6,236 numbered verses in the Quran. For example, the mullahs say that the Bukhari collection has 7,253 hadith. This number is not exact because different mullahs have different counts. The mullahs say that minus repetitions there are only 2,600 hadith in the Bukhari collection. Obviously 2,600 hadith can never explain 6,236 verses in the Quran.

Then Bukhari says (Volume 6, Kitab Tafseer, Sahih Bukhari) that for 28 chapters or surahs of the Quran ‘No hadith were mentioned here’.

Bukhari could not find any hadith to BAYAN or explain 28 chapters of the Quran. The hadith can never explain the Quran. Quod erat demonstrandum.

Then there are no attempts at all by the hadith to explain the ‘muqattaat’.

The muqattaat (picture above) are short sets of 14 different letters of the Arabic alphabet that appear at the beginning of 29 chapters in the Quran. Here is a partial tabulation:

The mullahs have no idea why these 14 different Arabic letters or muqattaat appear at the beginning of those 29 chapters. There are no hadith to BAYAN or explain this mystery. The hadith can never explain the muqattaat in these 29 chapters of the Quran.

And in the conversation between Allah and the malaikah (Sura 2:30-32) the malaikah dispute with Allah over the creation of ‘Adam’.

Sura 2:30 They (malaikah) asked ˹Allah˺, “Will You place on earth someone who will spread corruption there and shed blood..”

But in the verses immediately after the malaikah acknowledge that:

Sura 2:32 قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ لَا عِلْمَ لَنَآ إِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَآ ۖ which means “They replied, “Glory be to You! We have no knowledge except what You have taught us..”

If the malaikah had no prior knowledge of anything, especially the creation of ‘Adam’ then how did they know that the human would shed blood and create mischief on earth? Unless the malaikah had observed human behaviour before (shed blooding and making mischief) then it means ‘Adam’ was not the first human being. The mullahs do not have any hadith to explain this mystery either. Once again the hadith can never explain the Quran.

This also confirms the fact that the mullahs cannot show which verse of the Quran is explained by which particular hadith such that without that hadith then that verse cannot be understood. This is the acid test. The mullahs cannot pair off an incomprehensible nature of any verse in the Quran without its accompanying hadith. There is no such thing. This is absolute proof that the hadith can never explain the Quran.

Then we come to those things that are not mentioned in the Quran. How can any hadith explain something that is not mentioned in the Quran? We have stated multiple times before that there is absolutely no connection between the Quran and the Islam of the mullahs. The phrase ‘allahu-akbar’, the adzaan call to prayer, the shahada, zakat as charity, the hijab as a headcover for women, the entirety of the sharia laws, the black stone in Mecca, the pilgrimage rituals, the prophets night journey (isra) and ascent to heaven (mikraj) are not mentioned anywhere in the Quran. The hadith cannot explain something that is not mentioned in the Quran. The five times daily prayer are not only not mentioned anywhere in the Quran but there are no details of the five times daily prayer in the ‘authentic’ hadith as well. The origins of the five times daily prayer are a mystery. In brief the hadith has absolutely no connection to the Quran and the Quran has absolutely no connection to Islam.

Also technically the hadith does not exist. The Bukhari collection of hadith was never written by the hands of Bukhari (d. 870 AD). Bukhari never wrote down even a single hadith with his own hands. He certainly never wrote or left behind any book of hadith. The generations that came after Bukhari compiled the collection of hadith and attributed them to Bukhari. They say that Bukhari only narrated (riwaya) the hadith, he never wrote them down. One person who transmitted the hadith from Bukhari was Muhammad ibn Yusuf ibn Matar al Firabri (d 932 AD). Firabri remains the sole source of our entire knowledge about the Bukhari collection of hadith. It is as if Firabri himself single handedly authored the Bukhari hadith. And again Firabri never left behind any written book of hadith from Bukhari. He too transmitted the hadith orally. After Firabri there was another mullah called Khushaymani (d. 968 AD) who transmitted the Bukhari hadith from Firabri. About 478 years later in 1446 AD another mullah by the name of Ibn Hajar Askalani in Cairo finally compiled the ‘modern’ version of the Sahih Bukhari that we have with us today. By the time of Ibnu Hajar there were at least 70 different versions of the Bukhari hadith in circulation. Ibnu Hajar says that he had to study those 70 versions of the Bukhari hadith and then he extracted what were in his opinion the most authentic of them to be compiled as the final version of the Bukhari collection of hadith. So technically the Bukhari collection of hadith does not exist. Bukhari never wrote down any hadith with his own hands. He only narrated them. The final version of the Sahih Bukhari that we have today was compiled in the 15th century by Ibnu Hajar Askalani in Cairo.

This story would be incomplete without mentioning Abu Hurayrah. Abu Hurayrah was allegedly a companion of the prophet who transmitted over 5,300 of the 7,253 hadith in the Bukhari collection. This means Abu Hurayrah is responsible for about 74% of the hadith in the Bukhari collection. Abu Hurayrah was a fictional character who did not exist. Despite transmitting over 5,300 hadith no one knows his real name. Abu Hurayrah which means ‘Father of Cats’ was a nickname. To make matters worse the mullahs have suggested up to 38 different names for this mystery character. Despite becoming a Muslim within the last 24 to 36 months of the prophet’s life Abu Hurayrah has narrated more hadith than Abu Bakar, Umar, Uthman, Ali (the first four Caliphs in Islam) and Aisha (the prophet’s wife) all put together.

Then the story of Abu Hurayrah’s identity gets more muddled. The mullahs say that the prophet gave him a new Muslim name Abdul Rahman ibn Sakhir ibn Azdi. Sakhir Ibn Azdi being his father’s name. The mullahs also say that his mother’s name was Maymunah or Umaymah. The bigger mystery is if they knew that his father’s name was Sakhir Ibn Azdi and that his mother’s name was Maymunah (or Umaymah) then how can they not know Abu Hurayrah’s birth name? The ‘Father of Cats’ was just a fictional character which the mullahs cooked up along with the hadith.

Finally another Persian mullah by the name of Ali ibn Ahmad al-Wahidi al-Naysaburi (d. 1075 AD) wrote his Asbabul Nuzul. Asbabul Nuzul means ‘the reasons for the revelation’ of the verses of the Quran. The mullahs say that each verse of the Quran was revealed in response to a particular event or circumstance. However, there are at least two versions of Wahidi’s book.

About 500 years after Wahidi another mullah by the name of al-Suyuti (d. 1505 AD) ‘expanded’ al-Wahidi’s Asbabul Nuzul. Suyuti’s book was called Lubab al-Nuqul fi Asbab al-Nuzul. However the Asbabul Nuzul provide explanations for less than 10% of the 6,236 verses in the Quran. No ‘asbab’ have been recorded for the remaining 90% of the verses in the Quran. In many instances individual verses of the Quran and individual chapters are only partially explained by the ‘Asbab’.

The fact remains that the hadith can never explain the Quran. The hadith have no connection with the Quran and the Quran has absolutely no connection with Islam.

